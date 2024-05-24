Horoscope for Friday, May 24, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a fabulous day to travel. It’s also great day to learn new things or to study fascinating topics. In particular, you’ll enjoy meeting people from other cultures and different countries. You have energy for legal and medical matters as well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ability to sift through red-tape details regarding taxes, debt and insurance issues is excellent, which is why you will be able to defend your own best interests. This is also an excellent day to ask for a loan or mortgage because you are forthright and confident.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might attract someone to you who is proactive, direct and strong. They might overwhelm you with their positive energy. Or possibly, you are the strong person who impresses others? Either way, discussions with those who are close to you will be lively!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will be productive because you’re motivated to work, in addition to which you have the energy to follow through on your intentions. In fact, you will work so hard, you will be giving orders to others as well, by delegating duties left, right and center.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a strong time for those of you involved in sports. It’s a playful, fun-loving day! Accept invitations to socialize with others because you will enjoy fun outings as well as activities with children. The arts will appeal. In fact, this will be a productive day for creative activity in general.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is an excellent day to explore making home improvements or doing anything to make where you live more shipshape. A discussion with a female family relative might be significant. Perhaps, if you pull your act together, this could mean an escape to travel somewhere? (One hopes.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Because your communication skills are so powerful today, this is a great day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, acting, writing and editing. You’ll find it easy to say what you mean and mean what you say. It’s also a wonderful day to study and learn something new. Yadda, yadda, yadda.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Trust your moneymaking ideas today because you are on point. You have energy to ponder your financial scene. You will work hard to earn money; however, you might also work hard to spend it! Generally speaking, you have good money savvy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is lined up in your sign dancing with fiery Mars. This gives you courage and confidence. It makes you a natural leader, and it also encourages you to begin new projects and get things going. Because your energy level is high, you won’t shy away from physical labor or exercise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Although you’re in work mode right now, and you are also dealing with increased activity and chaos on the home front, today you might want to hide somewhere and take some time out. You need a breather. Grab your favorite drink and snack.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might rally your troops and set them marching today because you have a lot of charismatic energy to persuade others to jump on board your band wagon. Obviously, your ability to relate to friends and groups is excellent today. (You’re a networker extraordinaire!)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have strong energy today to do your job or find ways to boost your income. You might also use this energy to skillfully shop or buy something you want. Your communication skills are grea, and your focus on home and family is strong, especially with a parent.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Roseanne Cash (1955) shares your birthday. You’re observant about others and have lots of information about what’s going on. You are sharp-witted and have a strong sense of justice. You’re beginning a new nine-year cycle, which means be flexible and courageous. Be ready to explore new avenues and open any door!

