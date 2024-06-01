Horoscope for Saturday, June 1, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an amazing day! The moon is in your sign, giving you a slight advantage over all the other signs; plus, it’s dancing beautifully with four other planets. This is a fantastic day to socialize! Enjoy meeting people and interacting with groups. You’re empowered!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In a quiet way, you feel pleased with yourself. You have an inner sense of calm because you’re happy about how things are unfolding, especially financially. This gives you a sense of security, which you like. What about your life direction in general? Are you happy with where you’re headed?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderful day to schmooze with others because you’ll enjoy interacting with friends as well as clubs and organizations. You might have some influence in an organization or a group, especially competitive, athletic groups. It’s a popular day for you, and people like you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re high visibility. Not only do people notice you, they admire you. One reason for this could be that you have been sympathetic and generous to someone in need. You might also see chances to use the resources of others in new ways. You can make a difference.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A popular day! Everyone wants to see your face! It’s the perfect day to travel or spread your wings. New scenery or a chance to learn and study could be the beginning of a major change for you for the better. Check out opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You make a fabulous impression on everyone today, which is why people are impressed with you. You might also have an opportunity to be generous to others, possibly by using shared funding in a meaningful way. You can influence groups to do the right thing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Travel or a chance to break free from your routine is what you want today. However, the moon is opposite your sign, which pulls your focus to close friends and partners. You might want to improve them in some way? Alternatively, you might want to make plans to travel!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day for you because everything is going in your favor. You can count on the practical and financial support you need to do your job. In fact, not only individuals, but also groups might help you. You might make important changes at home. It’s all at your fingertips.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Grab every opportunity to socialize with others today because it’s a great day to enjoy the company of others. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with kids, the theater, movies, barbecues, picnics and outdoor fun. Make the most of this!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Relations with family members will be warm and friendly today. In fact, this is an excellent day to entertain at home because all your interactions with groups will be a positive experience. In particular, it’s a great day to entertain work colleagues.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re mentally alert and in a positive frame of mind today, which is why you’ll enjoy interacting with everyone. Make time for neighbors, siblings and relatives because your communication skills are excellent! Great day for those who sell, market, write, edit, teach or act.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today is a favorably financial day for you. Trust your moneymaking ideas. Negotiations with others will tend to go your way, especially with real estate matters or issues related to family or family business. Behind-the-scenes or secret info might be helpful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Holland (1996) shares your birthday. You are entertaining, witty and mischievous. You’re intellectually curious and eager to learn. This year is the final year of a nine-year cycle. Take inventory of your life — its victories and failures. Focus on being compassionate and loving to others this year. Do some internal and external housecleaning.

