Saturday, May 25, 2024
Rels B charms crowds with romantic reggaeton melodies

Rels B, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer from Mallorca, Spain, opened with his 2019 hit single “A Mí.”

By  Ambar Colón
   
Rels B holds out his two arms and smiles as he performs at the Suenos Music Festival

Rels B performs at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Rels B is one of urbano music’s biggest rising stars. For his mid-afternoon debut set Saturday at Sueños, he attracted a crowd of hundreds.

The 30-year-old rapper and record producer, who started hot with his 2019 hit single “A Mí,” has included a unique Spanish flow into his music. Too many Spanish-language artists rely entirely too much on reggaeton beats and Latin trap bars these days — but not Rels B.

Many of his songs are accompanied by romantic melodies from an acoustic guitar and made complete by the click-clack, click-clack sound of wooden castanets (most often found in flamenco music). He sings about love, heartbreak and partying, but his craftsmanship and ability to weave together various sounds — from Spanish and hip-hop to jazz and EDM— shines brightest when he performs.

He’s perfected the art of super catchy lyrics matched with an easy-going vibe, but he can kick it up a notch when he feels like it, too. His on-stage DJ added a heavy bass to the song “Me Gustas Natural,” a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión.

Fans loved every second of the remix as they bounced around enthusiastically with the beat, but Rels B quickly reverted to his reliable soft and passionate sound.

He was accompanied on stage by a sultry-voiced, red-haired backup singer. She sang the openings to several of his songs,

Other songs included “Como Antes,” “Un Desperdicio,” “La Última Canción” and “Un Verano En Mallorca.”

He exited the stage at Sueños eight minutes early, but assured fans in Spanish that he’d “be back very soon.”

Sueños Music Festival 2024
Empanadas at Sueños Music Festival
Sueños Music Festival
Smash jibaritos, empanadas, micheladas and more are on the menu at Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park
There are more than 30 food and beverage options in Grant Park through Sunday at the third iteration of Chicago’s largest Latin music festival.
By Ambar Colón
 
Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.
Sueños Music Festival
Sueños 2024: Bag policy, entry rules, transit options and more
Sueños returns to Grant Park on May 25-26, bringing tens of thousands of music fans to Chicago. Here’s what to know if you plan on going.
By Katie Anthony
 
Peso Pluma canta durante los MTV Video Music Awards 2023. El cantante es uno de los artistas destacados de la edición de 2024 del Festival de Música Sueños de Chicago.
Sueños Music Festival
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
The two-day Latin music festival returns to Grant Park May 25-26.
By Ambar Colón
 

