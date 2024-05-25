Rels B charms crowds with romantic reggaeton melodies

Born in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Rels B is one of urbano music’s biggest rising stars. For his mid-afternoon debut set Saturday at Sueños, he attracted a crowd of hundreds.

The 30-year-old rapper and record producer, who started hot with his 2019 hit single “A Mí,” has included a unique Spanish flow into his music. Too many Spanish-language artists rely entirely too much on reggaeton beats and Latin trap bars these days — but not Rels B.

Many of his songs are accompanied by romantic melodies from an acoustic guitar and made complete by the click-clack, click-clack sound of wooden castanets (most often found in flamenco music). He sings about love, heartbreak and partying, but his craftsmanship and ability to weave together various sounds — from Spanish and hip-hop to jazz and EDM— shines brightest when he performs.

He’s perfected the art of super catchy lyrics matched with an easy-going vibe, but he can kick it up a notch when he feels like it, too. His on-stage DJ added a heavy bass to the song “Me Gustas Natural,” a collaboration with Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión.

Fans loved every second of the remix as they bounced around enthusiastically with the beat, but Rels B quickly reverted to his reliable soft and passionate sound.

He was accompanied on stage by a sultry-voiced, red-haired backup singer. She sang the openings to several of his songs,

Other songs included “Como Antes,” “Un Desperdicio,” “La Última Canción” and “Un Verano En Mallorca.”

He exited the stage at Sueños eight minutes early, but assured fans in Spanish that he’d “be back very soon.”