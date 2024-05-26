The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Sueños music festival delayed by severe weather concerns

Festival organizers made the announcement via social media, advising attendees to wait until further notice before heading to Grant Park.

By  Andrea Flores
   
Fans listen to Rels B at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Fans listen to Rels B at the Suenos Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday.

Alex Wroblewski/For the Sun-Times

The second day of the Sueños Music festival has been delayed due to severe weather concerns.

Festival organizers made the announcement via their social media platforms, advising attendees to wait until further notice before heading to Grant Park.

The two-day festival, now in its third iteration, is expected to host over 65,000 people from across the Chicagoland area and the country, making it one of the largest Latin music festivals in the U.S.

Among the bill today is Colombian singer Maluma and Mexican corrido tumbado star Peso Pluma.

