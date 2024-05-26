Sueños music festival delayed by severe weather concerns

The second day of the Sueños Music festival has been delayed due to severe weather concerns.

Festival organizers made the announcement via their social media platforms, advising attendees to wait until further notice before heading to Grant Park.

Due to severe weather in the area, doors for Day 2 of Sueños Festival will be delayed until further notice. For your safety, please wait to head to Grant Park until we have confirmed our opening time. Stay tuned for updates! pic.twitter.com/c40AHeiZQh — Sueños Festival (@SuenosFestival) May 26, 2024

The two-day festival, now in its third iteration, is expected to host over 65,000 people from across the Chicagoland area and the country, making it one of the largest Latin music festivals in the U.S.

Among the bill today is Colombian singer Maluma and Mexican corrido tumbado star Peso Pluma.