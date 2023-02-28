Chicago Election Day 2023: Live results, voter reactions and news updates
The Sun-Times and WBEZ’s latest coverage of Chicago’s 2023 citywide elections.
The 2023 Chicago municipal election takes place Tuesday, Feb. 28. On the ballot include the mayor, all 50 City Council seats, district police council candidates and several other public office positions. Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held April 4. Follow our blog for the latest 2023 Election Day coverage from the Sun-Times and WBEZ.
- Voter Guide: Your one-stop shop for ballot info and voter resources
- As of Monday night, more than 244,000 early voting ballots had been counted, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
- Polls close at 7 p.m. After that, check out our election results page for the latest detailed breakdowns of every race.
- How are candidates funding their campaigns? View a detailed graphic breaking down where the money’s come from in Chicago’s mayoral race.
- Despite making progress, about 2 of every 3 Chicago polling places is not fully accessible to people with disabilities.
- Listen to live election coverage. Hear live analysis of the races and results from WBEZ and Chicago Sun-Times reporters starting at 7 p.m. CST.
Voters head to the polls after months of pitches from eight candidates challenging the incumbency of Mayor Lori Lightfoot in what’s been a bitter campaign season dominated by racial politics and heated debates over the city’s crime problem.
- Will Lightfoot make the run-off: Lightfoot’s tenure has inspired a slew of candidates who have tried to convince voters she is unfit for the job as she fights to become the first woman mayor in Chicago’s history to win a second term.
- Highly engaged voters: More than 214,000 Chicago voters requested a vote-by-mail ballot this election cycle — more than in any previous Chicago municipal election. In-person early voting topped 100,000 for the second municipal election in a row.
- The price of running for mayor: More than $24 million has been poured into this mayoral race as donors from the business community, labor unions and candidates themselves have painted this election as a city at a crossroads.
- Candidates and voters prioritize crime issues: Crime and criminal justice reform have dominated the campaign trail. Homicides decreased in 2022, but the issue has still been top of mind for Chicagoans who experienced the city’s most violent year in a quarter century in 2021.
- Will history repeat itself: Four years ago, Lightfoot was a political outsider and first-time candidate who went on to sweep all 50 wards in the runoff election. She made history as the city’s first Black woman and openly gay mayor, but she faces stiff headwinds.
- Coalition building: Despite the display of racial politics in recent weeks, candidates have tried to convince voters they are capturing support from white, Black and Latino residents that each make up roughly a third of the city.
After months of campaigning and more than $24 million in spending, the decision on who will lead Chicago for the next four years is finally in the hands of voters.
An April 4 mayoral runoff is virtually guaranteed. A nine-candidate field is almost certain to prevent any one candidate from receiving more than 50% of the vote.
It’s even possible the two mayoral finalists won’t be known for a few days, as mail-in ballots are still being counted. The same is true for most, if not all, the hotly contested aldermanic races.
The high probability for delayed results stems from the number of mail-ballots.
After all of the campaign stops, forums, attack ads and candidate mailers flooding your mailbox, Chicago’s Election Day is here!
For those who haven’t voted yet, don’t forget to check out our election resources. We’ve got a comprehensive guide to your ballot, a quiz you can take to find out which mayoral candidate aligns with your views, video interviews of mayoral candidates answering key questions on issues pertaining to Chicagoans and much more. Take advantage of our free resources here.