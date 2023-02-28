Chicago Election Day 2023: Live results, voter reactions and news updates

08:20 AM

It’s election day, but it’s possible we may not have clear winners by tonight. Here’s why.

After months of campaigning and more than $24 million in spending, the decision on who will lead Chicago for the next four years is finally in the hands of voters.

An April 4 mayoral runoff is virtually guaranteed. A nine-candidate field is almost certain to prevent any one candidate from receiving more than 50% of the vote.

It’s even possible the two mayoral finalists won’t be known for a few days, as mail-in ballots are still being counted. The same is true for most, if not all, the hotly contested aldermanic races.

The high probability for delayed results stems from the number of mail-ballots.