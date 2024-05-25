The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
Sueños Music Festival Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Argentinian star Bizarrap make his Sueños debut

This 25-year-old producer and performer is behind some of the hottest, catchiest tracks today.

By  Ambar Colón
   
SHARE Argentinian star Bizarrap make his Sueños debut
Bizarrap performs his DJ set at the Sueños Music Festival.

Bizarrap performs at the Sueños Music Festival on Saturday ecening in Grant Park.

If there’s anyone who can make a case for why Chicago’s Sueños Music Festival needs a needs a second or third stage, it’s Bizarrap.

Throngs of fans packed Grant Park to hear the man affectionately known as BIZA at his first-ever Sueños performance. It was impossible to get a glimpse due to the mass sea of people in attendance.

Hailing from the Greater Buenos Aires area of Argentina, this 25-year-old producer is behind some of the hottest, catchiest tracks of the modern day. He’s worked with the likes of Shakira, Karol G, Peso Pluma and Young Miko on tracks with break-the-internet-level success.

Known best for his Bzrp Music Sessions on YouTube, he is independently producing songs in which artists can really let loose. Some of them freestyle their lyrics, and the collaboration is almost always a surprise.

A year after Shakira finalized her divorce with former Spanish fútbol star Gerard Piqué, she dropped her very own diss track “Vol. 53” with Bizarrap’s help. Peso Pluma even showed up at his studio, where they recorded “Vol. 55” together. It’s a song that plays almost every hour on Univision’s Latino Mix on 93.5 FM.

Bizarrap closed out his set quite early, but not before creating a core memory with his fans.

“Raise the flag, raise your arms,” he said in Spanish as an Argentinian flag draped over his shoulders. “Everybody from here to the back, we are going to take a picture.”

Sueños Music Festival 2024
Xavi sings in front of hundreds at the Sueños Music Festival wearing a Bulls jersey
Sueños Music Festival
Xavi opens Chicago's Sueños Festival 2024, thrilling a crowd that gave him a 'Viva Mexico'
His set included “La Diabla,” which made him the first Mexican artist to top the global Spotify chart, and his latest hit, “Corazón de Piedra.”
By Jackie Serrato
 
Rels B holds out his two arms and smiles as he performs at the Suenos Music Festival
Sueños Music Festival
Rels B charms crowds at Sueños Music Festival with romantic reggaeton melodies
Rels B, the 30-year-old rapper and record producer from Mallorca, Spain, opened his Saturday set with his 2019 hit single “A Mí.”
By Ambar Colón
 
Empanadas at Sueños Music Festival
Sueños Music Festival
Smash jibaritos, empanadas, micheladas and more are on the menu at Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park
There are more than 30 food and beverage options in Grant Park through Sunday at the third iteration of Chicago’s largest Latin music festival.
By Ambar Colón
 
Festival goers cheer before Ivy Queen’s performance on the first day of Sueños Music Festival.
Sueños Music Festival
Sueños 2024: Bag policy, entry rules, transit options and more
Sueños returns to Grant Park on May 25-26, bringing tens of thousands of music fans to Chicago. Here’s what to know if you plan on going.
By Katie Anthony
 
Peso Pluma canta durante los MTV Video Music Awards 2023. El cantante es uno de los artistas destacados de la edición de 2024 del Festival de Música Sueños de Chicago.
Sueños Music Festival
Sueños 2024 lineup: Peso Pluma and Maluma among headliners
The two-day Latin music festival returns to Grant Park May 25-26.
By Ambar Colón
 

Next Up In Entertainment
Butterfly sculptures inspire selfies, promote wildlife conservation on the Magnificent Mile
Nicki Minaj stopped with pot at Amsterdam airport
Dear Abby: Why does Mom talk about my brother's baby but not mine?
Horoscope for Saturday, May 25, 2024
Remember our heroes and forget our differences this Memorial Day
Sing, dance, laugh out loud, say hi to a dinosaur — enjoy these summer events with the whole family
The Latest
Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
White Sox
'It just sucks': White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez sidelined with another injury
“If you’re asking me how to explain it to you, I don’t know how,” he said.
By Kyle Williams
 
The Illinois House of Representatives meets inside the Capitol in Springfield on May 22, 2024.
Springfield
As Pritzker, Dems hash out state budget, lawmakers tackle health care, abortion protections and digital IDs
Topping Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s legislative agenda for the spring session was a health insurance reform package targeting so-called “junk plans” and step therapy.
By Mitchell Armentrout  and Tina Sfondeles
 
ambulance.jpg
News
Man dead in multi-vehicle crash involving stolen car in Englewood
A vehicle speeding Friday night in the 1600 block of West 59th Street ran a red light and struck two vehicles at the intersection, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Roccaro 240427 Match - GES-046.jpg
Red Stars
Red Stars midfielder Cari Roccaro has been a champion for mental health in the NWSL and beyond
When the NWSL Players Association was negotiating with the league to establish the first collective-bargaining agreement, Roccaro made it clear that attention needed to be paid to mental health.
By Annie Costabile
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
Man critically injured in Loop stabbing
The man told officers he was in a large crowd when someone stabbed him in the left arm with a knife.
By Sun-Times Wire
 