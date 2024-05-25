Argentinian star Bizarrap make his Sueños debut

If there’s anyone who can make a case for why Chicago’s Sueños Music Festival needs a needs a second or third stage, it’s Bizarrap.

Throngs of fans packed Grant Park to hear the man affectionately known as BIZA at his first-ever Sueños performance. It was impossible to get a glimpse due to the mass sea of people in attendance.

Hailing from the Greater Buenos Aires area of Argentina, this 25-year-old producer is behind some of the hottest, catchiest tracks of the modern day. He’s worked with the likes of Shakira, Karol G, Peso Pluma and Young Miko on tracks with break-the-internet-level success.

Known best for his Bzrp Music Sessions on YouTube, he is independently producing songs in which artists can really let loose. Some of them freestyle their lyrics, and the collaboration is almost always a surprise.

A year after Shakira finalized her divorce with former Spanish fútbol star Gerard Piqué, she dropped her very own diss track “Vol. 53” with Bizarrap’s help. Peso Pluma even showed up at his studio, where they recorded “Vol. 55” together. It’s a song that plays almost every hour on Univision’s Latino Mix on 93.5 FM.

Bizarrap closed out his set quite early, but not before creating a core memory with his fans.

“Raise the flag, raise your arms,” he said in Spanish as an Argentinian flag draped over his shoulders. “Everybody from here to the back, we are going to take a picture.”