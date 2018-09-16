1 killed, 6 wounded in Saturday shootings

One man died and six others were wounded between midnight and 11:45 p.m. Saturday in shootings across the city.

The first person shot walked into Rush Medical Center shortly after midnight, according to Chicago police.

The 24-year-old told officers he was a passenger in a vehicle when he heard gunshots and felt that he was shot, police said. He was transferred to Stroger Hospital a block away and his condition was stabilized.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

He walked in to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the right thigh after being shot at 7:52 a.m., police said. The boy told officers a shooter in a dark car drove by and fired multiple shots at him.

His condition had stabilized at the hospital, police said.

Nearly 12 hours later, a man was shot after asking someone he didn’t know for a ride Saturday night in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 43-year-old heard shots and realized he had been struck in the thigh while riding in the stranger’s vehicle, about 7 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Michigan, according to Chicago police.

He walked in to Rush University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his thigh, police said. His condition had stabilized.

Police said the only homicide unfolded at 8:34 p.m., when a man was fatally shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was leaning into a parked vehicle when someone in a gray car fired shots at 8:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of South May, according to Chicago police.

He was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Another 16-year-old boy was shot at 8:53 p.m. in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.

He was shot in his lower body at 8:53 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Park, according to Chicago police. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

At 10:59 p.m., a man was shot in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 44-year-old was walking toward a car when he was shot at 10:59 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

Police said witnesses told officers that two males fired shots and then fled the scene.

The last shooting occurred at 11:44 p.m. in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

An 18-year-old man was shot by someone standing outside a dark vehicle in the 3300 block of West Cermak, according to Chicago police.

He was taken with a gunshot wound in his leg to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

On Friday, 16 people were shot and three others were killed.