1 killed, 7 others wounded in Thursday shootings

At least eight people were shot, one fatally, in Chicago on Thursday.

The deadly shooting happened late evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, police said.

At 11:30 p.m., two men were struck by gunfire while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 6500 block of North Albany, according to Chicago police. One man, 27, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, 26, took a bullet to the face and was brought in serious condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots ring out and saw a black Toyota Rav4 speeding away from where the two men were shot, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.

About an hour earlier, a woman was shot while walking in the 6000 block of South Maplewood in Chicago Lawn, police said.

Two teenage girls, ages 15 and 16, were wounded in an evening shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

They were walking about 6:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Halsted when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been struck, police said. The younger girl was shot in the buttocks, while the older girl suffered a gunshot wound to her leg. They were both taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.

No shootings were reported in the afternoon.

A morning shooting on the Kennedy Expressway by the Northwest Side shut down all inbound lanes for about three hours.

At 3:29 a.m., a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were shot on the I-90/94 near the Diversey Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police. The man was shot twice and in serious condition, and the woman was fair-to-serious with a gunshot wound in her leg, the Chicago Fire Department and state police said. They were brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

It took until about 6:25 a.m. for state police to clear up the crime scene and reopen the expressway to city-bound commuters.

A 21-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight following a police chase near the scene where another man was shot.

At 12:16 a.m., patrolling officers saw the 21-year-old chasing after a 30-year-old man in the 7900 block of South Vincennes, police said. The 30-year-old was found shot in the shoulder and stomach there and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The officers caught up to the 21-year-old, and he was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

On Wednesday, two people were shot within city limits.