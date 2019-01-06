2 killed, 6 wounded in Saturday shootings

At least eight people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago on Saturday.

The city’s last reported shooting left one man dead inside a hallway in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police. At 11:44 p.m., the 22-year-old was wounded on the second floor of an apartment building in the 1400 block of West 71st Street. A bullet entered his left shoulder, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the afternoon one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in the Noble Square neighborhood on the North Side. The 21-year-old and 24-year-old were sitting in their vehicle when a vehicle they did not recognize pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Ada Street, police said. Both men were shot multiple times in their upper bodies, the younger man fatally.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t confirmed the deaths.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded by gunfire late Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 11:44 p.m., the 21-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he heard gunshots ring out, police said. He felt pain and realized he was shot in the left arm.

A man was shot while driving Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 29-year-old was driving east at 8:28 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road when he saw a black car approach his vehicle, police said. He then heard a loud noise and felt pain in his leg.

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 29-year-old was shot in the left side of his buttocks about 6:40 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Ohio Street, police said.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his hand Saturday afternoon in the South Side Wrightwood neighborhood. About 1:20 p.m., the man was shot in the 8100 block of South Whipple Street, police said.

Saturday’s first shooting left a man wounded while driving in the South Shore neighborhood. The 20-year-old was driving about 2:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 75th Street when someone in a passing gray car fired shots, police said. He was shot in the leg.

At least six people were wounded Friday in shootings throughout Chicago.