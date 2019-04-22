4 killed, 25 hurt in Easter weekend gun violence

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Sunday morning, in the 500 block of East Wacker Drive, in the Loop neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

At least 29 people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over Easter weekend.

The fatalities included a 16-year-old boy who was discovered with a gunshot wound to his chest Saturday in Garfield Park.

Lazarrick Green was found unresponsive about 12:39 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide, stating that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

About an hour later, two people died in what police sources said was an apparent “domestic-related murder-suicide” in Belmont Cragin.

Officers in the 2200 block of North Austin Avenue found Kevin O’Keefe, 47, and Silvia Opio, 48, dead in their bedroom about 1:37 p.m., authorities said. O’Keefe was shot in the mouth while Opis was hit in the torso. Both died from their injuries. An autopsy conducted Sunday ruled Opio’s death a homicide and O’Keefe’s a suicide.

On the Far South Side, a 30-year-old Iowa man was killed in a Morgan Park drive-by.

At 5:52 p.m., Maurice Gordon was in a vehicle with three other people in the 11400 block of South Church Street when someone from another vehicle fired shots, authorities said. Gordon was hit in the upper body and was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Sunday, a 24-year-old man was killed in a drive-by attack in the Loop.

He was driving in the 500 block of East Lower Wacker Drive just after 3 a.m. when someone fried shots from an unknown dark-colored SUV, striking him in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In non-fatal gun violence Sunday, a teenage boy was shot in Humboldt Park.

The 16-year-old was inside a retail store in the 3600 block of West Chicago Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when someone on foot opened fire, police said. He was hit multiple times in the lower and upper body. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

Another teenager was wounded in a shooting about two hours later in Englewood.

The boy, 17, was outside in the 1300 block of West 56th Street about 11:30 p.m. when two males approached and fired shots, police said. The teen was struck in the lower backside.

Also injured in the attack was a 38-year-old man who was hit in the arm and leg, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The weekend’s earliest shooting happened Friday night in Archer Heights.

A 30-year-old man was injured in a drive-by about 9:45 p.m., police said. He was in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 53rd Street when someone in a sedan shot him in the back and leg. He took himself to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

At least 21 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Last week, gun violence in Chicago left three people dead and at least 16 others wounded.

