8 shot in less than 6 hours Saturday morning in Chicago

At least eight people were shot in within the first six hours of Saturday in Chicago, including a 61-year-old man who was caught in gunfire and two other men who were shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The double shooting happened about 5:15 a.m. and left a 21-year-old man shot in his mouth in the 700 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, according to Chicago Police. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 24-year-old was hit in the buttocks and took himself to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where his condition also stabilized, police said.

Another shooting wounded a man about 3:10 a.m. only blocks away in the same neighborhood. A 20-year-old was sitting on a front porch in the 3200 block of West Walnut Street when someone stepped out of a gangway and opened fire, according to police. The man was struck in his lower backside and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a man was wounded in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side. The 27-year-old man was walking about 3 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Mozart Street when he heard gunshots and realized he was struck in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Twenty minutes earlier, a man was shot in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side. About 2:40 a.m., the 18-year-old man was driving in the 2900 block of South Loomis Street when he felt pain and realized he was shot in the arm, police said. The man was taken to Rush Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Within the same hour, a man was shot and wounded in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 26-year-old was in an alley about 2:10 a.m. in the 400 block of East Kensington Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, according to police. The man was hit in his leg and took himself to Roseland Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The 61-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. About 1:45 p.m., the man was walking in the 100 block of South Waller Avenue when he realized he had been shot in the ankle, police said. He didn’t hear where the shots came from, and didn’t appear to be the target of the shooting. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Area North detectives were investigating.

The first shooting Saturday wounded a man in the Lawndale. The 20-year-old was walking about 12:35 a.m. in the 4300 block of West Flournoy Street when two males came out of a gangway and opened fire, police said. The man was struck in his leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.