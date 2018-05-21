Boy killed, 17 others wounded Sunday in city gun violence

A 16-year-old boy was killed, and 17 other people were wounded, Sunday in gun violence across Chicago.

In a four hour period Sunday morning, at least 11 people were shot, according to police.

Sunday’s sole fatality was a 16-year-old boy shot to death in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About noon, the 16-year-old boy was approached by someone in the 1800 block of South Komensky who fired shots and struck him in the face, Chicago Police said. The boy was taken to Mounty Sinai Hospital, where he died. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately provide details about the death. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The most recent nonfatal shooting Sunday wounded a man in the South Shore neighborhood. About 11:15 p.m., the 21-year-old was outside in the 7800 block of South Yates when someone started shooting, police said. He was hit in the leg and abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police said the man refused to provide details about the shooting.

An hour earlier on the West Side, a man was shot in Garfield Park. The 41-year-old was talking to another male who was sitting in a parked SUV about 10:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Carroll, according police. The person took out a gun and shot the man was shot in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 9:15 p.m. on the Northwest Side, a man was shot as he rode in a car in Avondale. The 18-year-old was a passenger in a car driving in the 3200 block of North Pulaski, where an SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking the man in the arm, police said. The driver of the shot-up car continued driving south until he crashed in the 2900 block of North Karlov. The man was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition, according to police. No one else was hurt in the crash.

Two hours earlier, a man was shot in the in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The 35-year-old man was standing on a porch when he was shot about 7 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Honore, according to police. He did not know who shot him or where the shots came from, police said. He was taken to Provident Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

Minutes earlier, a man was shot during an argument in the Roseland neighborhood farther south. The 31-year-old man was arguing with another male after getting out of his vehicle about 6:50 p.m. in the first block of West 111th Street, according to police. The other male fired shots, striking the man in the hip. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

In the Englewood neighborhood, a 36-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded during a home invasion Sunday morning. About 5:30 a.m., the man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg when three people forced their way into his home in the 5700 block of South Morgan, police said. He also suffered cuts to his head when he was struck by one of the suspects. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Earlier in the morning, a man was wounded in a shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 24-year-old was leaving a home about 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Wabash when someone shot him in the back, according to police. He showed up at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where his condition stabilized.

An additional 10 people were victims to gun violence in shootings Sunday morning.

On Saturday, eight people were wounded and one was killed.