Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago overnight.
- A Chicago Police officer shot a man who in turn shot a woman he was holding at gunpoint Wednesday evening during a West Town home invasion.
- Two people were killed and nine others were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.
- About 4:45 a.m. Thursday, a female was shot in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- At 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, a man was found lying on a sidewalk in the West Side Austin neighborhood with four gunshot wounds.
- About 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, a man was shot and seriously wounded when a male and female tried to enter his residence in the South Side Canaryville neighborhood.
- About the exact same time Wednesday night, a fire broke out at a home in the South Shore neighborhood.
- Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, two men were found shot on a sidewalk in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood. One was killed and the other was taken to Stroger, where his condition stabilized.
- About 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, a roof collapsed during a fire in a home with six people inside in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
- Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand in the Southwest Side Gage Park neighborhood.
- A 28-year-old man was shot shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- About ten minutes earlier, a man was shot in the face in the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood.
- Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, a woman and two men were wounded in a shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
