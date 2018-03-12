Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 27-year-old man was shot several times while he was riding in a car Sunday night on the Kennedy Expressway.
- A police-involved shooting shut down all eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 in Elgin Monday morning.
- Also early Monday, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
- On Sunday night, a woman was found dead Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
- A few minutes before midnight Sunday, a man was shot while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the Far South Side Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.
- About 25 minutes earlier, a man was shot in the leg in the Fernwood neighborhood, also on the Far South Side.
