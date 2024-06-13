Can the Red Stars and Riot Fest find common ground on SeatGeek Stadium dispute?

How can a professional sports team and a highly touted music festival collaborate?

The city of Bridgeview, Riot Fest and the Red Stars are trying to answer that question on the fly.

News broke Wednesday that Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park after 10 years at the venue for SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. The festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 20-22, which will impinge upon the Red Stars’ nationally televised home match against the San Diego Wave on Sept. 21.

“It is unfair and unfortunate to have our club put in this situation, shining a light on the vast discrepancies in the treatment of women’s professional sports versus men’s professional sports,” Red Stars president Karen Leetzow said in a statement. “We are committed to ensuring our players and fans have a first-rate experience on and off the pitch, and we are working diligently to find a solution that will ensure our September 21st game is a success.”

The issue at hand is not having concurrent events at SeatGeek Stadium or a failure by the city of Bridgeview to notify the Red Stars of the presence of Riot Fest.

The Red Stars received formal legal notification the evening of June 4 outlining the city’s intent to have Riot Fest on the grounds outside of SeatGeek Stadium. According to the agreement signed in 2019, the Village of Bridgeview is permitted to host concurrent events.

The Red Stars have not argued against the terms of the contract negotiated in 2019. However, one team source believes the city will be unable to live up to its contractual obligations to allow the team to operate successfully on gameday.

The team has not been provided any detail regarding where sound stages will be located around SeatGeek Stadium, parking for fans and concert-goers and an overall run of show nearly three months out from the event. The lack of clarity has created a concern over how a game can be played, specifically when it comes to players and officials ability to hear whistles.

The last time the Red Stars heard directly from the mayor of Bridgeview, Steven Landek, was in early May, according to one team source.

The Village of Bridgeview issued a statement Thursday morning saying in part: “The Village’s decision to schedule Riot Fest had nothing to do with gender. As stated, the Village has held concurrent events at the Stadium during games for the Fire, the Hounds, and the Red Stars in the past. The Village’s decision was strictly based on maximizing revenues from the Stadium for the Village taxpayers.”

The city has not responded to the Sun-Times for comment on what previous concurrent events were held at SeatGeek Stadium.

One team source said that at the beginning of May, the Red Stars were told that the city wanted them to change venues for their Sept. 21 match. The team made clear that if the city could cover the costs required to move venues, they would continue looking for an alternative.

Those were the team’s last direct discussions with Landek. As of June 13, Red Stars leadership still had not heard directly from Landek.

The Red Stars did not respond to the notice received on June 4 regarding Riot Fest until June 12. Their response made clear they do not believe the city can conduct a music festival, with large crowds filling the surrounding area each day, while holding a professional women’s soccer match.

“Yesterday, we were shocked to see the statement from the Red Stars regarding their dispute with the stadium, as we were told that accommodations were made and agreed upon,” Riot Fest organizers said in a statement. “We are optimistic a resolution is forthcoming.”

The Red Stars could potentially seek legal action on the grounds that the city would not be delivering the venue in a way that they agreed to in the contract signed in 2019, causing damages. In this case, the Red Stars could pursue the cost of those damages, whether associated with switching venues or with remaining at SeatGeek but unable to successfully conduct the game.

Soldier Field and Wrigley Field are both unavailable on Sept. 21. The Red Stars broke the NWSL attendance record (35,038) with their match at Wrigley Field on June 8, bringing into question if Guaranteed Rate could be a good fit for the Red Stars.

However, the game at Wrigley Field was an exception for a multitude of reasons. The Red Stars had to go through months of approvals to be permitted to play a match at Wrigley Field. It’s unlikely that the team would be able to secure the same approvals on such short notice.