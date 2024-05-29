Angel Reese emerges as one of the top rookies in 2024 through first two weeks

One moment during the Sky’s 77-68 loss to the Storm on Tuesday night epitomizes who Angel Reese will be in the WNBA.

After getting an entry pass from Diamond DeShields into the post, Reese took two power dribbles to her left before powering up and through veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike with her right hand. After drawing the and-one, Reese’s face said it all.

The rookie does not fear contact — even if it’s against Ogwumike, a league MVP and one of the most physically dominant frontcourt players.

“She’s a competitor,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “That’s it. She wants to compete and she does it. She knows everyone sees her as a rookie, but she just sees herself as a player.”

Reese notched her first WNBA double-double Tuesday, finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds and three assists.

Conversations about the best rookie in the league after the first two weeks start with Fever guard Caitlin Clark. But Sparks forward Cameron Brink and Reese are right behind her.

Clark has played eight games and leads the rookie class, averaging 17.3 points and 6.3 assists. However, she also leads the rookie class in turnovers at 5.5 a game.

It’s a product of the fact that the Fever are still learning each other, and Clark is still learning to adjust to the physicality of the WNBA.

Reese is second in scoring in the rookie class, averaging 12 points through five games. She leads her peers in rebounds at 8.6 per game and became the third player in WNBA history to record 15 offensive boards through her first three games.

Brink has the potential to be better than both Clark and Reese. Of course missing from this conversation is No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso, who is expected to make her WNBA debut Saturday against the Fever after missing the first three weeks with a shoulder injury.

Think it’s a stretch? Right now, Brink leads the WNBA — not just the rookie class — in blocks per game with three to go with her 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.

She is a matchup nightmare because of her ability to draw traditional bigs out to the perimeter and make them pay for it. Her versatility makes her an intriguing dark horse in the rookie of the year conversations.

Reese will go head-to-head with Brink on Thursday as the Sky host the Sparks at Wintrust Arena.

Analysis of Reese ahead of the WNBA Draft centered on her finishing. Outside of her dominance on the glass, many questioned whether her game would translate to the next level.

That’s why her hook shot over Ogwumike on Tuesday night said so much. Yes, the Sky lost and Reese went 4-for-9 from the field. But that play signaled how her game can elevate with the right work.

Through five games, Reese’s finishing and overall shooting (37.3% from the field) need attention. Right now she’s impacting games on the glass and through her sheer toughness and competitive drive.

On Tuesday, she combined with veteran center Elizabeth Williams for 20 rebounds.

“Angel is going to rebound,” Williams said. “That’s something she came into the league doing really well. She’s going to continue to do that. A lot of it is effort and I know I’m going to get that from her every night.”

A little over six weeks separated Reese’s last college basketball game from her first with the Sky.

In previous interviews she has talked about the extra work she’s getting in with Weatherspoon before practice and other trainers she works with.

The Sky believe Reese’s shot will evolve. If it does, she has the potential to be one of the best frontcourt players in the WNBA.