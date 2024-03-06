Obama in Chicago to see prototype of 88-foot tall ‘Power of Words’ immersive exhibit

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will be in Chicago on Thursday to see a 44-foot prototype of the largest of 50 video installations to be in the museum while construction starts next week for the 45,000-square-foot athletic and conference center.

Since August 2021, the sprawling Obama Presidential Center complex has been taking shape in Jackson Park on what will be a 19.3-acre campus along Stony Island Avenue, from 59th Street stretching south to 62nd Street.

In an exclusive interview Wednesday, Obama Presidential Foundation President Valerie Jarrett updated the Chicago Sun-Times on the combo sports/meeting building and what will be a focal point of the museum — images from seven projectors telling the story of the “Power of Words” on an 88-foot, four-story interior wall.

Jarrett said the exhibit is intended as “an immersive experience for those who come to visit. They can see it on the various floors and they can also see it if you stand on one floor and look all the way up."

Obama’s belief in the power of words and storytelling is a theme for the museum — from design to content. In 2021, the Obama foundation announced words will be part of the exterior design, with two upper walls of the museum tower featuring quotes from Obama’s 2015 speech marking the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery march that include, “America is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in our democracy is the word ‘We.’

Before heading to McCormick Place to see the prototype, Obama, who has been very hands-on in developing the Obama Presidential Center, will be in briefings going over the interior designs of the furniture, the retail store, the restaurant and the café and everything in between.

“He really enjoys going through the details of what this campus is going to look like down to the finishes,” Jarrett said.

Construction starts Monday on the athletic/conference center, which Jarrett said will be the first part of the campus to open to the public, when it is completed in 2025.

Obama visits mock-up of 88-foot installation

Jarrett said the museum will have 50 video installations, with some interactive. Screen sizes could range from an Ipad to the largest, the 88-foot high “Power of Words.” Obama will see how the half-size model works Thursday.

The 44-foot mock-up was constructed in McCormick Place “because we want to test out the technology and give him an opportunity to see how this film will be projected onto a muti-floor canvas" using seven projectors, she said. "We will be using four projectors for the prototype tomorrow. So in a sense, we're going to give him a mini version of what the “Power of Words” installation will look like, once it's installed.”

The film itself is under development. It will be projected onto a stretched fabric designed to highlight the unique dimensions of the building.

“The President has been deeply involved in all aspects of the center's design, including the selection of the exhibit, the art commissions, dining experiences, interior design and furnishing and of course, the development of programming that we will offer at the center. All of which we will update him on tomorrow,” Jarrett said.

A rendering of an athletics/conference facility to be built on the campus of the Obama Presidential Center. Courtesy of the Obama Foundation

The Athletic/Conference Center

Construction fences around the south portion of the complex were being erected Wednesday for the athletic/conference center, a stand-alone 45,000-square foot building. It will be a glass pavilion set in a smooth metal shell, with some details inspired by the design of a basketball net. It will be a contrast to the stone-sheathed museum tower anchoring the north end of the complex.

The architect is Moody Nolan, an African-American owned firm that designed the Wintrust Arena. The other construction contracts and subcontracts will follow Obama Foundation guidelines requiring 50% minority participation.

The project changed through the years, with the original design for this combo structure to be 28,000 square feet.

The building is being constructed to handle meetings and events as well as host athletes — and have an NBA-size basketball court for the hoops-loving Obama.

“It was important to us that this incredible amenity for the community be the first thing that is open and available for both community residents as well as we'll be able to rent out space for events there. I think it's going to be a jewel on the South Side of Chicago ,” Jarrett said.

“We will be able to convert the basketball court into a venue if people want to hold large dinner parties or other large events.”

I reported in October 2023 that the target date for completing the complex was October 2025. Jarrett said the grand opening for the center now will be in 2026, timed for weather warm enough for visitors to enjoy the entire landscaped campus.

The campus will have park-like space and four structures: the athletic/meeting center; the museum tower; a Chicago Public Library branch; and a forum with an auditorium, recording studio, meeting places and an indoor winter garden.

Adjacent to the athletic/confernce center will be a new Chicago Park District athletic field at 63rd and Stony Island, across from Hyde Park Academy High School. It replaces the athletic field demolished to make way for the Obama Center. The South Side YMCA is a block away.

Said Jarrett, “Our goal is to use that space for programming for both youth and adults. And we're working with a variety of partners now on what that programming will look like. … We have been surveying the market to ensure we're not duplicating existing programs. We're going to be creating new programs that help support the youth and the adults in the surrounding area.”

