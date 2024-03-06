Playground, building renovation among park district projects in Jackson Park, Midway Plaisance Park

The renovation of a Depression-era building to make it suitable for public events is nearing completion, and a playground designed to be enjoyed by all children regardless of their abilities is in the works.

Those are two of the improvement projects around Jackson Park and Midway Plaisance Park on the South Side that the Chicago Park District provided updates on during a virtual meeting Wednesday.

The projects include the ongoing restoration and updating of the iconic Iowa building in Jackson Park so it can host events such as farmer's markets and picnics, as well as plans to create a universally accessible playground in Midway Plaisance.

Heather Gleason, director of planning and development for the park district, highlighted the 21,000-square-foot play space during the presentation.

The playground will sit on the east end of Midway Plaisance Park between Metra railroad tracks and South Stony Island Avenue.

Gleason said the space is designed for people of all ages and abilities. It includes "sensory nooks," which are small areas that can allow people with sensory issues to get a break from the noise and other stimuli.

A rendering of the revamped “Iowa Building,” which the park district hopes can one day host picnics and a farmer’s market. Chicago Park District

The space will also feature areas — following Americans with Disabilities Act requirements — that will make it easier for children to play alongside peers who may have mobility issues, Gleason said.

The park district will also improve drainage at the site, as it is prone to flooding, and will plant more trees. However, the site will not feature permanent bathrooms because there wasn't room in the budget, Gleason said.

"It's going to be just a really unique space," Gleason said. "We're really excited that the community is going to have this unique feature."

Gleason said the plans will be taken to the park district board of commissioners for approval this month, adding that contractors have already submitted bids for the project.

The Iowa building project should be done by the end of the second quarter this year, she said.

The construction of the Obama Presidential Center across the street in Jackson Park prompted the playground project in Midway Plaisance, because the Obama center converts a section of the park to non-recreational use. The playground is meant to replace the loss of that recreational space.

Many meeting attendees, who submitted typed questions, were unhappy that the park district was redesigning already established park land instead of creating a new park on the South Side to make up for the lost recreational space.

They were also concerned about noise at the playground from street traffic and the nearby Metra station. Others applauded the park district for improving the area for future generations.

Other updates included restoration of the Burnham Building in Jackson Park. Gleason said the park district is looking to hire an architectural firm that specializes in historic buildings for that project. Additionally, the bridge at Jackson Park's Japanese garden will be replaced by April.

The park district also plans to revamp ball fields at Jackson Park and add a new dog-friendly area.