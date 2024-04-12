The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 12, 2024
Columnists Sports College Sports

O.J. Simpson is gone, but the division his life reflected remains

The legacy Orenthal James Simpson leaves behind is painful, a study of what truly drives American culture.

By  Scoop Jackson
   
SHARE O.J. Simpson is gone, but the division his life reflected remains
A crowd of pedestrians in Times Square react as they watch the news that O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

A crowd of pedestrians in Times Square react as they watch the news that O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

Rosario Esposito/AP

The reverberation still felt. Of what he did. To them. To us.

So how do we mourn a murderer. Excuse me, accused murderer.

There’s forever been this thinly veiled yet never disappearing line between murder and the fascination with those who commit murder. Charles Manson. Jefferey Dahmer. John Wayne Gacy. Lee Harvey Oswald. James Earl Ray. Ted Bundy. Sirhan Sirhan. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Al Capone. Drew Peterson. O.J. Simpson.

The true legacy Orenthal James Simpson leaves behind is painful. It’s an exemplification on what is the true meaning of fair. Of fairness. Of accusation. Of innocence. Of race. Of class. Of credibility. Of policing. Of trust. Of mistrust. Of celebrity. Of domestic violence. Of media. Of crime. Of verdicts. Of fame. Of racism. Of society. Of the justice system. Of justice. Of injustice.

Of course.

The fact that he, a Black man who was accused of killing two white people, one who happened to be his ex-wife, who he in the past physically and verbally harassed and abused, was never criminally found guilty of those murders remains the bane in the lives of millions. To a smaller number of millions, the fact that the word “accused” can still be legally attached to his name even in his death remains the bigger story’s moral. It’s confusing. It’s divisive. It’s sad.

It’s become the modern day biography of America.

Related

O.J. remains, even in death, the isolated cultural study of American history to which no other individual can compare. He is and will always be a part of American history, in a way, that holds true the worst of what this country is about. He was the fault line of divisiveness way before the the second term of Obama’s presidency and Trump’s presidency.

To many, his death didn’t come soon enough. While there are many who die too soon, his came far too late.

A sellout. A chameleon. A sociopath. A symbol. He walked around with the presumption of innocence like he was simply above it all, the unbothered mind of an innocent man. A constant and ever-present reminder of the still unclosed and unhealed wounds he opened up in 1994-95 with his role in the murders, the trial that followed and the results and fallout of the trial that will never not be central in this country’s narrative. He was the main character in the 16 months that changed everything.

But O.J. didn’t change America, he simply reflected it. Became its black mirror forcing the country to look first deep and then totally within itself to find what our version of humanity looked like. And that’s always been the hardest pill for white America to swallow. One they never will. How he was not found criminally guilty for the murders. How he was able to walk around and be celebrated, even after he went to jail for a different crime. How his name can even be in the same paragraph with a list of convicted murderers whom this country is fascinated with but he’s the one who didn’t die in jail or in a hail of bullets or the one who’s not white.

He left behind a complete diary of America itself. The come-from-nothing backstory. His mastery of the sport he played that became his entry into being seen, respected and famous. His forced disconnect from his own people and culture. The code switch. The American acceptance. Hertz commercials. “The Naked Gun.” Hosting SNL. The stereotypical upgrade from Black wife to white. The fall from grace. The white Bronco chase. The trial of the century. The doctored Time magazine cover. A Black man who wasn’t accepted by the Black community, but he represented it once he went from suspect to the suspect. The adjacent fame that came to almost everyone connected to the court case. “The Run of His Life: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson” by Jeff Toobin. FX’s “The People vs. O.J. Simpson.” ESPN’s “O.J.: Made In America.” The Ross Becker Interview. The Secret O.J. Tapes by Norman Pardo. His “Hey, Twitter-world, it’s me, yours truly” posts. The “Uncle James” character on episode three of “The Vince Staples Show.” “If I Did it.”

The greatest American mystery. Gone. Still unsolved. The fractured trauma of our differences it left behind for us as a country to deal with. The quintessence of how complicated simply being American can be.

The lesson: How do we grow through what we go through? O.J.’s always been the answer. We can’t.

The death of O.J. Simpson
OJ Simpson Parole Ends
News
O.J. Simpson dies at 76
A message posted Thursday on Simpson’s official X account — formerly Twitter — said he died after battling cancer.
By Ken Ritter | AP
 
Crime
Hotel near O’Hare played brief role in O.J. case: ‘He was tired. He wanted to go to bed’
O.J. Simpson stayed briefly at the O’Hare Plaza Hotel — now a Holiday Inn — the day after the bodies of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were found in Los Angeles. Law enforcement officials combed his room and scoured a nearby lot to look for bloody evidence.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Obit OJ Simpson Trial
Entertainment and Culture
Ito, Kato and the getaway Bronco: How O.J. Simpson’s murder case spawned a circus
Frenzy over the star’s alleged crimes turned many side players — from Faye Resnick to Johnnie Cochran — into dubious celebrities.
By Richard Roeper
 
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty in the death of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in Los Angeles. Defense attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. stand with
Commentary
O. J. Simpson’s murder trial exposed America’s great divide
Simpson’s death won’t bring an end to debate over his acquittal on murder charges.
By Mary Mitchell
 
AP19159083779797.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
O.J. Simpson says ‘life is fine’ 25 years after infamous murders
The 71-year-old Simpson sats he is healthy and happy living in Las Vegas. And neither he nor his children want to look back by talking about June 12, 1994.
By Associated Press
 
In this July 20, 2017, file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada.
Celebrities
OJ Simpson ‘completely free’ as parole ends in Nevada
The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1.
By Ken Ritter | Associated Press
 
A crowd of pedestrians react as they watch the Jumbotron television screen in New York's Times Square, Oct. 3, 1995, and the news that O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.
Columnists
O.J. Simpson is gone, but the division his life reflected remains
The legacy Orenthal James Simpson leaves behind is painful, a study of what truly drives American culture.
By Scoop Jackson
 
01300-1.2129.jpg
Columnists
The varied memories of O.J. Simpson come busting through
Has there ever been an athlete — I could almost say, has there ever been a man? — who rose to such a peak in life and then descended into such a valley?
By Rick Telander
 

Next Up In Commentary
FDA should move forward with a ban on formaldehyde in hair relaxers
Gail Wise bought the first Ford Mustang sold in the United States; 60 years later, she still owns it
Sobering thoughts about the 96 shots police fired at Dexter Reed
There’s nothing surprising about the White Sox’ awful start — not the losses, not the injuries
Dexter Reed’s shooting leaves Chicago with questions that demand answers
Donald Trump’s abortion stance is politically convenient and sensible
The Latest
Screenshot 2024-04-09 at 10.28.02 AM.png
La Voz Chicago
Jefa de COPA cuestiona si la policía de Chicago mintió sobre el motivo por el que detuvieron a Dexter Reed
Andrea Kersten, directora de COPA, expresó su “gran preocupación” por el comportamiento de los oficiales en una carta enviada la semana pasada al superintendente de la Policía de Chicago, Larry Snelling.
By Tom SchubaFrank Main, and 3 more
 
La Voz Chicago
Conductor de Uber y pasajero envueltos en emboscada y tiroteo mortal en Englewood
Humberto Hernández llevaba a casa a Dontius Wilson, de 23 años, cuando recibieron disparos en el bloque 600 al oeste de la 69th St. Hernández se dio a la fuga. Wilson resultó herido y murió en el hospital.
By Cindy Hernandez and Mary Norkol
 
measles-pacific-northwest-e1554142830717.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Disminuye el brote de sarampión en Chicago
En la última semana se detectaron tres casos, después que la ciudad registrara más de 50 en menos de un mes.
By Kade Heather
 
Pictured is Chesa Boudin, former district attorney of San Francisco
Movies and TV
New film explores former Chicagoan Chesa Boudin’s upbringing with incarcerated parents
“Beyond Bars” includes extensive interviews with Boudin’s parents, once members of the Weather Underground radical group. It also covers his path to becoming San Francisco district attorney, and his recall in 2022.
By Erica Thompson
 
At the Croatian Cultural Center in Rogers Park, this mural panel depicts the Mirogoj Cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia.
Murals and Mosaics
Croatian landscape murals in Rogers Park honor Chicago-based diaspora
The Croatian Cultural Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary with murals that Glenview artist Ivan (John) Mikan created last year.
By Genevieve Bookwalter
 