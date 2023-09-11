The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Coronavirus Vaccine News News Chicago

Chicagoans to be told this week where they can receive free updated COVID-19 vaccine

The new vaccine is specifically created to cover all current strains of COVID-19. ‘We already have the vaccine in Chicago,’ said Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health. ‘We are just waiting for the CDC to make their final recommendations before we begin the rollout.’

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
SHARE Chicagoans to be told this week where they can receive free updated COVID-19 vaccine
A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Norwegian American Hospital in January 2021.

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered at Norwegian American Hospital in January 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times (file)

An updated COVID-19 vaccine was approved Monday by the FDA and will soon be available to all Chicagoans once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives the go-ahead, health officials say.

The new vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna were specifically created to cover the latest subvariants circulating in the United States, including XBB.1.5 and EG.5, said Dr. Geraldine Luna, medical director for the Chicago Department of Public Health.

XBB.1.5, a descendant of Omicron, is no longer the main strain in circulation, but research shows the new shots should protect against EG.5, currently dominant, and other strains.

“We already have the vaccine in Chicago,” Luna said. “We are just waiting for the CDC to make their final recommendations before we begin the rollout.”

Existing vaccines will no longer be available. Everyone is asked to wait for the newest shot to be released.

But the wait won’t be long. Later this week, the city health department will announce a full list of vaccination sites and any other information people may need.

Who is eligible for the vaccine? Everyone.

Anyone 6 months or older is eligible to get a shot, and it will be free to anyone who lives in Chicago, Luna said.

The vaccine will be made available to everyone regardless of legal or health insurance status.

“We want to make sure that everybody has the same access to the vaccine,” Luna said.

Those with insurance can receive the vaccine at any pharmacy or from their primary care physicians.

As flu season approaches, it is safe and is recommended that people receive both the COVID vaccine and the flu shot. And it’s recommended that older adults also receive the R.S.V. shot.

However, Luna recommends that anyone with immune compromised health should consult a doctor before receiving any vaccine.

Next Up In Coronavirus
Lo que debe saber de las nuevas vacunas contra el COVID
What you should know about new COVID shots
Más de una docena de empleados dejan CPS tras acusaciones de fraude en préstamos federales
First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, but President Biden’s results negative so far
Northwestern doctors say long COVID detected even after patients tested negative
2 former Chicago police officers charged in $2 million COVID-19 relief fraud
The Latest
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears
Bears
It seems Justin Fields isn’t answer to Bears’ longtime QB woes
Two seasons plus one game into his career, it’s clear Fields is not a great quarterback.
By Rick Telander
 
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets
NFL
Aaron Rodgers carted from sideline after suffering ankle injury in first series for Jets
The Jets announced Rodgers is out for the rest of the game. Zach Wilson replaced him.
By Dennis Waszak Jr. | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2023_09_11_at_6.31.30_PM.png
MLB
Pitchers no longer finishing what they start
Baseball by the numbers: Sorry, purists, but complete games are disappearing fast.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 
James Rudisill, a retired Army captain now working as an FBI agent, sits at his desk at his home in Virginia looking at some papers while certificates are mounted on the wall behind him.
The Watchdogs
VA argues for limiting veterans’ GI Bill benefits in case before Supreme Court
The government filed its brief Monday in the case of James Rudisill, a decorated Army vet who says he was shorted on college money.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
White Sox catcher Carlos Pérez tags out the Athletics’ Tyler Wade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox recall catcher Carlos Perez, pitcher Deivi Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte
“Perez will get some time here. We’ll get to work with him here in the big leagues,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 