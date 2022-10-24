The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
Man charged with killing 1, injuring 3 others after crashing into bus stop in Chatham

Troy Shumpert, 32, is charged with causing personal injury and death while driving on a revoked license, among other citations. police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man whose car veered from a road and struck a bus stop has been charged with killing one person and injuring three others Sunday in Chatham on the South Side.

Troy Shumpert, 32, is accused of killing a man and injuring three others about 11:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Troy Shumpert, 32, is accused of killing a man and injuring three other people after striking a bus stop with his car Oct. 23, 2022, in the 7900 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Police say Troy Shumpert was driving on a revoked license when he allegedly struck a bus stop with his car, killing one person and injuring three others.

Chicago Police Department

He was driving north when his car veered onto the sidewalk and struck the bus stop, killing a 57-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police.

Two women, ages 64 and 23, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with unspecified injuries. They were listed in serious condition, police said.

Another person, 53, was taken to the hospital in serious condition with unspecified injuries, police said.

Shumpert was arrested moments after the crash about a block south of the scene, police said.

He faces one felony count of causing personal injury and death while driving on a revoked license, police said. He also is charged with misdemeanor counts of driving on a revoked license and causing bodily harm while operating an uninsured motor vehicle, as well as multiple other traffic citations.

