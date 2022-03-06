The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 6, 2022
1 killed, 2 teens among 12 wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening

The fatal shooting occurred in South Chicago.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 06, 2022 03:44 AM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.

At least one person was killed and 12 others wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.

At least one person was killed and two teens among 12 others wounded in citywide shootings since Friday, 5 p.m.

  • Chicago police found a man, around 20, laying face down on the ground in the 8200 block of South Coles Avenue about 11:25 p.m., officials said. He was taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
  • About an hour later, another man, 54, was in the living room of his house in the 8400 block of South Cregier Avenue about 12:15 a.m. when a bullet came through the front window, striking him in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.
  • A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 4:15 p.m., the boy was inside a home in the 1400 block of East 62nd Street when someone entered and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition, police said.
  • Hours later, another teen, 17, was walking in an alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street about 10:50 p.m. when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, police said. He waved down a car and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

At least nine others were wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.

At least two people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and 10 people were wounded in shootings in Chicago last weekend.

dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I correct my boyfriend when he lies to people?
He has a habit of stretching the truth to everyone he meets — including his girlfriend.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 06, 2022 06:00 AM
A person was fatally shot Novermber 3, 2021 in Chicago.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot walking in alley in Lawndale
The teen was walking in an alley in the 2800 block of West Lexington Street when he was struck in his right forearm by gunfire, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 06, 2022 12:30 AM
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, March 6, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
March 06, 2022 12:01 AM
Chicago police investigate a shooting that wounded two officers early Friday in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street.
Crime
Man, 24, charged with attempted murder of 2 officers shot outside West Side hot dog spot
Kailo Harris-Caldwell additionally faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 05, 2022 10:47 PM
Stevenson’s Simone Sawyer (13) accelerates as she dribbles around Barrington’s Gwen Adler (15).
High School Basketball
Simone Sawyer dominates, leads Stevenson to Class 4A title
Simone Sawyer bounced back from a rough performance in the Class 4A semifinals with a dominant one in the Patriots’ 55-43 title-game win over Barrington Saturday at Redbird Arena.
By Mike Clark
March 05, 2022 10:38 PM