Man wounded by security guard during shootout at Millennium Park, 9 others wounded in shootings Friday

A man was wounded by a security guard during a shootout at Millennium Park and nine others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.



The 22-year-old was trying to enter the park about 7:20 p.m. in the first block of East Monroe Street but refused to undergo a check by a metal-detecting wand at an entry point, Chicago police said. The man then jumped a fence to gain entry into the park. As security approached, he pulled out a gun and fired, police said. An off-duty Cook County sheriff’s officer, who was working as a security guard, returned fire. The man was shot but was able to flee on foot to the Riverwalk. He was caught and taken into custody in the 300 block of East Riverwalk, police said, then taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

A man, 31, was near the sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway Avenue about 2:20 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in his body, police said. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital and was listed in serious condition, officials said.

About an hour earlier, another man, 18, was on the sidewalk in the in the 700 block of West 72nd Street when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At least seven others were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Friday.

At least 14 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Thursday, including two people who were killed and seven others wounded in a mass shooting downtown.

