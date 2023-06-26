The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 26, 2023
Crime News Chicago

6 killed, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

A 15-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday afternoon in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when a white car drove up and someone inside fired shots.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 6 killed, 23 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
A teen was found shot to death Apr. 7, 2022, in Roseland.

Sun-Times file photo

At least six people were killed and 23 others wounded in gun violence across Chicago over the weekend.

The fatal shootings included a 15-year-old boy shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Little Village, and a 19-year-old man killed while in a ride share car in Little Italy later the same day, according to police.

Half of the shootings occurred in just two police districts: Harrison, which surrounds Garfield Park on the West Side; and Deering, which covers parts of McKinley Park, Bridgeport, Back of the Yards and Brighton Park.

Harrison, which has recorded the most shootings in the city for the last several weekends, again led the city this past weekend with six shootings, two of them fatal. Murders are up 16% in the district this year, but shootings are down 7%, according to police data.

Deering recorded at least five shootings, one of them fatal. Murders are up 4% in the district this year, but shootings are down 27%, according to police data.

Across the city, murders are down 7% and shootings down 6%.

Fatal shootings

  • Around 6:20 p.m. Friday, a person standing on a street in East Garfield Park was fatally shot. The person, whose name and age was not released, was in the 2900 block of West Lexington Street when shots were fired. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.
  • A few hours later, a man was killed and another wounded in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Antonio Andrade, 39, was standing on a sidewalk in the 4700 block of South Ada Street when someone opened fire about 8 p.m., striking him in the back, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Andrade was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Another man, 28, was grazed in the knee and went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
  • Just after midnight Sunday, a woman was shot and killed when a man fired a gun while fighting with another man inside an Albany Park home. The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of North Albany Avenue, police said. The woman was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center. Her age wasn’t released.
  • The 15-year-old boy was shot around 4:10 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South California Avenue when some in a white car fired shots at him, according to police. He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
  • The 19-year-old man in the ride share car was shot just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street. Someone approached on foot and shot him, according to police. The ride share driver took the man to Rush University Medical Center, where he died.
  • Also Sunday night, a 19-year-old man was found shot to death in Humboldt Park. Emergency responders found the man with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North Pulaski Road just after 10 p.m., police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.
Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot in ride share car in Little Italy
15-year-old boy shot to death in Little Village
Man and woman found dead inside car in South Chicago
Discipline eased for cops in former Rep. Bobby Rush’s office amid looting
Woman shot to death during fight inside Albany Park home
Bicyclist fatally struck by car in Garfield Ridge
The Latest
Go ahead and plant rhubarb in your garden. However, do not harvest any stalks during rhubarb’s first year in your garden. Doing so would imperil the plant’s longevity.
Taste
June is rhubarb season, and also a great time to plant your own for down the road
The good news is that for those who have difficulty finding it at the supermarket — or simply want to grow their own — adding rhubarb to the garden is a worthwhile endeavor, albeit one that requires patience.
By Associated Press
 
Danica Patrick, retired from racing since 2018, cemented her place in the sport at the 2013 Daytona 500, where she started from the pole — the first woman to do so in a NASCAR Cup Series race.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
Danica Patrick knows Chicago streets are tricky
“It almost feels like a carnival ride out there. You just don’t know what to expect, so get used to that,” the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver said.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Kyle Lund with his personal-best flathead catfish. Provided photo
Sports
Battling a personal-best flathead out of a log jam
Kyle Lund earns Fish of the Week for catching and releasing a personal-best flathead catfish.
By Dale Bowman
 
Millions of callers trying to get questions answered can’t get through to the Social Security Administration each year.
Letters to the Editor
Fix bad customer service at Social Security Administration
Seniors, people with disabilities and AARP are fed up with the poor service. There is no excuse for failing to provide people with the services they need and answers to questions about the Social Security they’ve earned.
By Letters to the Editor
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Dad lets son have girlfriend in his room, but for daughters, no boyfriends are allowed
Man enforces a double standard for the children, all in their 20s, who live with him.
By Abigail Van Buren
 