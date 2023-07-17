4 killed, 37 wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago

Four people were killed and at least 37 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend.



Early Monday, two teenagers were shot, one fatally, in South Chicago. The teens, both 17, were outside just before 5 a.m. in the 8100 block of South South Shore Avenue when two male suspects approached them and fired shots, police said. One boy was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, police said. The other was shot in the ankle and taken to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Ashley Griggs, 41, was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in West Garfield Park. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard, near Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police. Griggs, of the 3900 block of West 14th Street in Chicago, was shot several times and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead at 2:58 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The four other victims were listed in fair condition at Stroger and Mount Sinai hospitals, police said. They were: a woman, 38, shot in the buttocks; a man, 39, shot in his arm; a man, 38, shot in his thigh; and a man, 42, shot in his leg and foot, police said. One of the victims told police that a gunman fired shots from inside a car, police said.

About half an hour later, a 32-year-old Marshall R. Russell was with friends inside the California Clipper tavern in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when he decided to leave about 2:30 a.m. As Russell was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of North California Avenue, about three assailants got out of silver car with a black top and tried to rob him, police said in a report. Russell, of the Wicker Park neighborhood, fought back but was shot by one of the attackers during the struggle. They group sped sped away in the silver car. Russell suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:56 a.m., officials said.

A 59-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood. He was standing near an alley about 5:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Talman Avenue when two people walked up to him and one began shooting, police said. The unidentified man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Non-fatal shootings

In other shootings, a 15-year-old boy suffered a leg wound when he was shot a little past 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The teenager was in an alley in the 6400 block of South Troy Street when someone shot him in one thigh, according to the police, who said he was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

A 29-year-old man was injured while riding a bicycle early Sunday in River North on the Near North Side. The man, 29, was in the 600 block of West Scott Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain shortly after midnight, according to police. He was struck in the thigh and the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

At least 30 others were wounded in citywide gun violence between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.