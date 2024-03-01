The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 1, 2024
Boy, 17, fatally shot in Humboldt Park

The boy was found about 10:20 p.m. in a home in the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard with gunshot wounds to his chest and head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Thursday night inside a Humboldt Park home.

Officers responding about 10:20 p.m. to the 3600 block of West Franklin Boulevard found the boy unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the chest and head, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests were reported.

