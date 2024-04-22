The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Chicago police release photos of person of interest sought in officer’s slaying

An internal alert asking department members to help identify the male “subject” notes that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Chicago police release photos of person of interest sought in officer’s slaying
Photos of person of interest police are seeking to identify in the killing of Officer Luis Huesca.

Photos of person of interest police are seeking to identify in the killing of Officer Luis Huesca.

Provided by the Chicago Police Department

The Chicago Police Department has begun circulating photographs of a person of interest detectives are seeking to identify as they investigate the weekend slaying of Officer Luis Huesca, who was shot to death in the Gage Park neighborhood as he drove home from work.

An internal alert asks department members to help identify a male “subject” sought in relation to the attack in the 3100 block of West 56th Street, where Huesca was shot multiple times before his SUV was stolen.

The individual is seen wearing different clothing in two photos that appear to have been taken from private security cameras. The alert notes that he “should be considered armed and dangerous,” but acknowledges that detectives have “no probable cause to arrest at this time.”

Huesca was driving home from work in his police uniform around 2:55 a.m. Sunday when he was targeted just a couple blocks from where he lived, according to information released by the department and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.

Officer Luis Huesca, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was a police academy classmate of Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Chicago Police Department

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities have said.

Although the city’s ShotSpotter gunshot detection system only registered four rounds, law enforcement sources said roughly 30 gunshots were fired. The officer’s gun and police badge weren’t found at the scene, and his SUV was later recovered nearby.

During a news conference outside the hospital Sunday morning, police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters that Huesca had been with the police department for six years and was just two days away from his 31st birthday.

“We lost one of our own today,” Snelling told reporters. “He was just a great officer, great human being.”

After meeting with Huesca’s mother and uncle, Mayor Brandon Johnson on Sunday described the shooting as “an act of unconscionable gun violence in our city.”

“My Office of Community Safety, in collaboration with Supt. Larry Snelling and the Chicago Police Department, is committed to putting every resource available toward apprehending anyone involved in this morning’s shooting and bringing them to justice.”

Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDTIP.com.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 3 hurt in Oak Forest shooting
Chicago police officer is shot to death as his car is taken in Gage Park
Woman found fatally stabbed in Ashburn home
Man killed, another critically wounded in South Chicago shooting
1 killed, 2 hurt in Dan Ryan Expressway shooting
Woman killed, man injured in West Garfield Park
The Latest
Danny Mendick
White Sox
White Sox expected to call up Danny Mendick
Mendick, a utility infielder, has hit eight homers at Triple-A Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan celebrates a win by his driver Tyler Reddick after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Talladega. Ala.
Sports
Michael Jordan's victory celebration at Talladega gives boost to NASCAR
For the first time since he became a NASCAR Cup team owner, Jordan was at the track to savor in person a victory by one of his drivers.
By Associated Press
 
fotw04-24-24HeideckemuskieRS.jpg
Outdoors
High-schooler catches three muskies while bass fishing at Heidecke Lake
Plainfield South senior Tim Raducka caught three muskies during the conference bass-fishing tournament.
By Dale Bowman
 
Leonas Putrius
Environment
Here's how some Chicagoans are taking an eco-friendly approach to funerals
About 60% of people are interested in exploring green funeral options, more than ever before.
By David Struett
 
Mónica Álvarez habla en una conferencia de prensa el miércoles en el centro sobre la legislación en Springfield que eliminaría las armas en casos de violencia doméstica. Su prima, Karina González, fue asesinada a tiros el año pasado junto con su hija en La Villita.
Other Views
Cook County sheriff: I support Karina's Bill to help police protect domestic violence survivors
Right now, even when a survivor can prove to a judge they are in danger, the law leaves it up to their abuser to decide to turn in guns. This is ludicrous. Karina’s Bill would remedy that with common sense: Give police more power to remove those firearms.
By Thomas J. Dart
 