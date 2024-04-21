The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Ian Happ, Cubs playing it safe with tight hamstring

Happ probably could’ve started Sunday’s series finale with the Marlins. The risk, however, wasn’t worth the reward.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
Ian Happ was out of the Cubs' lineup for the third straight game Sunday.

Norm Hall/Getty

Ian Happ probably could’ve started the Cubs’ series finale Sunday with the Marlins. The risk, however, wasn’t worth the reward.

Dealing with left hamstring tightness, Happ was out of the lineup for the third straight game but available to come off the bench. Happ exited during the seventh inning of Friday’s win over Miami after feeling something in the same area that cost him much of spring training. Playing Saturday, which would’ve meant 18 innings in cold weather, was something the Cubs wanted to stay away from.

Wanting to avoid a prolonged regular-season absence, Happ and the Cubs the veteran outfielder are being cautious.

“Just trying to be smart enough to get myself in a position to miss the smallest amount of games and not pushing yourself to the point where you’re going to injure it again and be out for a month or two,” Happ said. “That’s not what’s best for the team, so [I’m] putting myself in a position to be available as much as possible.”

Happ and the Cubs are hopeful he’ll be ready to start Tuesday against the Astros.

Friday wasn’t the first time Happ felt an issue in the hamstring. He said it began bothering him Wednesday in Arizona, which was the end of a road trip and played on the Diamondbacks’ firm artificial turf field. Two extra-inning games in that series also didn’t help.

“When you’ve had something and there’s just a little bit of things that pile up and you feel that soreness and tightness, it’s really hard to decipher whether that’s something that is happening,” Happ said. “I didn’t feel a specific moment. There was nothing like that; it was just making sure that you get back and don’t put yourself in a position where you’re going to be out for a long period of time.”

Canario’s growth
Without Happ, Alexander Canario has gotten an opportunity in left field. The Cubs seem intent on letting Canario learn on the job. That includes not pinch-hitting for him in the ninth inning of Saturday’s Game 1 loss and seeing him strike out with men on base, but also watching him hit a home run in the nightcap to ignite the attack.

“For all of us, every experience out there should be [a learning experience] for sure,” manager Craig Counsell said. “It was great to see how Alex responded, certainly. Everybody wants to be the guy that gets the job done, that wins the game. Being in those moments teaches you how to be better at those moments, for sure.”

Injury updates
Two key Cubs are taking steps toward returning.

Pitcher Justin Steele threw a live batting practice before Sunday’s game. Steele has been out since Opening Day with a left hamstring strain.

The Cubs said outfielder Seiya Suzuki has begun very light baseball activity. Suzuki (right oblique strain) missed his fourth game Sunday.

