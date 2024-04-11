Horoscope for Thursday, April 11, 2024

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 5 to 8 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your efforts to do anything, which might include trying to persuade others to do something, will be successful because you will speak with confidence in a convincing style. It's the perfect day to finish old business or to contact colleagues and experts from your past.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You'll have no trouble persuading people in authority to listen to you, because you will be persuasive. (No question.) This is also an excellent day to tackle big ideas, big projects and behind-the-scenes business that is bubbling on the back burner. You might see ways to improve things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with big daddy Pluto, which heightens your intentions and makes you almost obsessive about achieving your goals. You will be intense. Nevertheless, you will get results!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you have a quiet determination about wanting to achieve something. Fortunately, with the sun at the top of your chart, you look good to everyone. In fact, parents, bosses and people you haven't seen for a while might help you. (Take everything you can get.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Travel for pleasure or a chance to do something different that will enrich your life or make things more exciting is what you want today. Because of this, you might end up in an intense conversation with a friend or a member of a group. Tread carefully.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You're high visibility today, which means people notice you more than usual. In fact, some people seem to know personal details about your private life. Meanwhile, gifts, goodies and favors can come to you. In discussions about how to share something, you'll get your way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Admit it. Today you want to shake things up a little. Of course, travel would be ideal — even a short trip. This might allow you to talk to people who are different, who can bring something interesting to the table? Meanwhile, romance is unusually passionate. (Maybe even obsessive!)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a productive day for you. If you have to jockey for your share of something, or you need an extension or increase to your budget, or you need more equipment, you will likely get it because you can argue in a convincing way for your best interests.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Expect an intense conversation with a partner or close friend today, mainly because each party wants to get their own way. This is why compromise or some kind of a consensus will be difficult, especially because the vibes are a bit obsessive. Naturally, this will promote compulsive behavior in everyone. (Gulp)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have ambitious ideas about how to improve your health, or perhaps how to improve your job. (It might include both because today you want everything!) Home repairs and redecorating projects are also still on the menu. Do what you can to introduce reforms and improvements around you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Romance will be intense today. Actually, this is not a good day for important romantic discussions because people will be inflexible. Likewise, parents will find that dealings with their kids will also be challenging. Therefore, lighten up! (For your own good.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Family discussions will be intense because somebody (perhaps everyone) wants their own way. Quite likely, finances and expenditures are an important topic. Keep in mind that with fiery Mars in your sign, you might be coming on like gangbusters. Easy does it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Jennifer Esposito (1973) shares your birthday. You are warm hearted. You're an optimist with excellent people skills, who is good at problem solving and mediating with others. This is a year of exciting change! Stay flexible so you can explore new avenues, which might give you increased personal freedom this year. Travel is likely.

