The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 25, 2024
La Voz Chicago Summer Music Festivals Entertainment and Culture

Smash jibaritos, empanadas, micheladas and more are on the menu at Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park

There are more than 30 food and beverage options in Grant Park through Sunday at the third iteration of Chicago’s largest Latin music festival.

By  Ambar Colón
   
SHARE Smash jibaritos, empanadas, micheladas and more are on the menu at Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park
Empanadas from Lito's Taco and Empanada House are on the menu at Sueños Music Festival this year.

Empanadas from Lito’s Taco and Empanada House are on the menu at Sueños Music Festival this year.

Ambar Colón/Sun-Times

El mejor lugar para cobertura bilingüe de noticias y cultura latina en Chicago. | The place for bilingual coverage of Latino news and culture in Chicago.

If there’s anything that brings Latinos together, it’s food, dancing and music.

This year’s selection of sustenance and refreshments at the third annual Sueños Music Festival in Grant Park represents a glimmering variety of cultures from Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond. The festival opened Saturday and closes Sunday.

Festival attendees looking for grub can find over 30 food and beverage options beyond typical festival foodstuffs like funnel cakes and hot dogs.

Related

There is undoubtedly something for everyone — from traditional Mexican items like tacos and elote (corn) to more global options such as Japanese-inspired chicken teriyaki bowls ($15) from Kamehachi and tikka masala tacos (two for $11) from Tandoor Char House. Several food tents also offer plant-based or vegan options.

Melba Serrano, owner of Lito’s Taco and Empanada House in Lincoln Park, is dishing out four flavors of Colombian-style empanadas. Attendees can pick from chorizo cheese, chicken and rice, beef and rice and spinach and cheese.

“This company, it’s a small business, but the food comes from the heart,” says employee Miriam Ottman.

They also offer a foot-long quesadilla for $12, and filling options include beef tinga, chicken tinga and roasted vegetables.

Jibaritos with a twist are available from Smash Jibarito for $15. It’s a burger patty topped with sauteed onions, pickles, sweet aioli and American cheese, smashed between two thick-cut and flattened slices of green plantain. Hand-cut potato chips are served on the side.

A smash burger jibarito from Smash Jibarito is on the menu at Sueños Music Festival this year.

A smash burger jibarito from Smash Jibarito is on the menu at Sueños Music Festival this year.

Ambar Colón/Sun-Times

And no good Chicago party is complete without pizza and Italian beef. Connie’s Pizza is selling slices of deep dish starting at $9. They’re also offering a special pizza fuego for $10, a deep dish slice loaded with spicy chorizo, chipotle sauce, jalapeños and cheese.

Frannie’s Beef is selling its namesake sandwiches for $10, Chicago dogs for $9 and loaded fries for $8.

With a dedicated section for micheladas — a Mexican drink made with beer, tomato juice and lime and rimmed with sticky tamarind candy — festival-goers have at least six different micheladas to choose from between $10 and $24.

That area of the festival grounds, called “Munchies y Miches,” also has a variety of dessert items, ranging from ice cream and donuts to gummy candies and Latin pastries like mini guava pastelillos.

Boriken Cakes owner Rachel Díaz explained that her shop’s cupcakes are considered bizcocho mojadito (moist cake), a specialty cake found in Puerto Rican bakeries. The cupcakes at Boriken’s tent range in flavor at one for $7, four for $25 and six for $35: guava, coquito, piña colada, coconut, dulce de leche and more.

Boriken Cakes owner Rachel Díaz poses for a photo with employee Jocelyn Gutierrez.

Boriken Cakes owner Rachel Díaz poses for a photo with employee Jocelyn Gutierrez.

Ambar Colón/Sun-Times

Boriken has two locations: Logan Square at 3313 W. Fullerton Ave. and Archer Heights at 5328 S. Archer Ave. More than five years ago, Díaz would sell her cupcakes at the Harlem-Irving Plaza mall in Norridge at a small kiosk before her tiny desserts went viral on social media.

The La Michoacana Premium tent has been a part of Sueños since the first year of the festival in 2021. The family business from Des Plaines has more than five locations across the northwestern suburbs.

They’re selling mangonadas for $8 (complete with the works: mango sorbet, lime, chamoy sauce and tamarind candy). Also on the menu are 9 different flavors of Mexican paletas or popsicles, four dairy-free (piña chile, lime, watermelon and mango).

“I’m excited to talk to people, you know, there’s so much diversity,” says employee George Hernández. “People [from] all over the country are visiting for this Latin Festival. I’m proud to represent my city.”

Next Up In La Voz
Agentes federales acusan a tres hombres que presuntamente robaron $250,000 en robos de negocios a mano armada
Jurado del Condado de Cook dictaminó que Zantac no le causó cáncer de colon a una mujer de Brookfield
Lagunitas cierra cervecería y bar de Chicago y se regresa a California
Mole de Mayo 2024 moves location after pushback from Pilsen residents
Las vacunas COVID-19 gratuitas podrían ser cosa del pasado; el programa federal va a finalizar
La debutante en el Sky Kamilla Cardoso quiere regresar a jugar con fuerza
The Latest
Roccaro 240427 Match - GES-046.jpg
Red Stars
Red Stars midfielder Cari Roccaro has been a champion for mental health in the NWSL and beyond
When the NWSL Players Association was negotiating with the league to establish the first collective-bargaining agreement, Roccaro made it clear that attention needed to be paid to mental health.
By Annie Costabile
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
Man critically injured in Loop stabbing
The man told officers he was in a large crowd when someone stabbed him in the left arm with a knife.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
2 men found fatally shot in Albany Park
Late Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found two men shot in the east alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Bulls Media Day
Sports Saturday
Climbing the standings in the East no easy task for this Bulls roster
With the Bulls front office looking to make changes to the core this summer, they could still find success in the Eastern Conference an uphill climb that they are not able to make.
By Joe Cowley
 
In October 2019, Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto was at Soldier Field with Mayor Lori Lightfoot to announce the Fire would return to play its home games at the lakefront stadium.
Chicago Fire
Fire need owner Joe Mansueto to go against track record and act quickly
Mansueto has been slow to make moves since taking over the Fire, and it’s hurt the club.
By Brian Sandalow
 