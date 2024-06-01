Chicago's LGBTQ+ community: Tell us your story

Do you have a story to share about being queer in Chicago?

Sun-Times, Vocalo and WBEZ are looking to spotlight LGBTQ+ stories in our city. These stories can inspire, make us laugh, make us cry or make us reflect on what it’s like to live authentically – or try to live authentically – in our city.

By showcasing our community’s stories, we hope to share the breadth and depth of the queer experience in all of its joys and complexities. The more community stories we share, the better we understand Chicago.

We’re looking for stories that:



Share a point-in-time moment : Rather than just telling us your opinion on a topic, we want a story. Tell us about a moment where you felt seen, challenged, apprehensive, uplifted etc. Also, the story does not have to be about you, it could be about something you observed or someone you admire.

: Rather than just telling us your opinion on a topic, we want a story. Tell us about a moment where you felt seen, challenged, apprehensive, uplifted etc. Also, the story does not have to be about you, it could be about something you observed or someone you admire. Give details: What details help us live in this moment with you? If these details also feel “uniquely Chicago” that’s a plus!

What details help us live in this moment with you? If these details also feel “uniquely Chicago” that’s a plus! Make us think: What’s one thing someone should come away with after reading your story? Make sure to stick the ending by giving us something memorable – a thought you’re left with, an opinion changed, a moment of surprise, clarity, reflection etc.

While we will prioritize stories that come from the queer experience, we’re also interested in stories from allies, loved ones, and friends. If this is you, write in too!

Your story could be published as part of a collection of stories on our website, newsletters, social media or the newspaper over Pride month and beyond.

Are you uncomfortable writing, but want to share your story too? We want to hear from you. In the email or online form, please give as much detail about your story as possible and indicate “I would like to work with a reporter to share my story.”

Your story could be published as part of a collection of essays on our website, newsletters, social media or the newspaper over Pride month and beyond.

