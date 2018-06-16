2 killed, 10 wounded Friday in city shootings

Two people were killed and 10 others wounded in shootings across Chicago within 24 hours Friday.

All of the shooting happened after 5 p.m. Seven people alone were shot between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.

A double homicide on the South Side claimed the life of a bystander, according to police.

Two men were fatally shot at 9:49 p.m. in the West Woodlawn neighborhood when someone opened fire outside a store in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, Chicago Police said. A 43-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both struck in the chest and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The older man wasn’t the intended target, according to police. Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

In the last nonfatal shooting Friday, two men were wounded in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. A 28-year-old was arguing with three other males about 10:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue, according to police. One of the males pulled out a gun and shot the man several times in the upper body before running away. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Another man, age 24, was grazed in his foot. He refused medical attention on the scene.

Minutes earlier, a woman and man were shot in the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side. About 10:40 p.m., the two were standing in a group of people when they heard gunshots in the 1600 block of East 53rd Street, police said. A woman was shot in her leg and abdomen, and a 31-year-old man was shot in his head. They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the man’s condition was critical and the woman’s was stabilized. Another woman, 33, was taken to a hospital with scars from shattered glass.

About the same time, a 19-year-old man was shot on the Near West Side. The man was walking on a sidewalk when he heard gunshots in the first block of North Western Avenue, according to police. He took himself to Rush Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition stabilized.

A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times Friday night in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 10:05 p.m., the man was walking on a sidewalk when he was shot by someone in a gangway in the 7100 block of South Seely Avenue, police said. He was taken in serious condition to University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his chest, back and leg.

A man was shot in his nose about 10 p.m. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 18-year-old was outside when someone shot him from a passing vehicle in the 1700 block of North Fairfield Avenue, police said. The man was in good condition at a hospital.

Another 18-year-old man was shot half an hour earlier. The 18-year-old was walking on a sidewalk at 9:29 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood when he was shot in the left leg by someone sitting in a car in the 3500 block of West Carroll, police said. His condition stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A teenager was shot over an hour earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood. The 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times about 7:55 p.m. while standing on a sidewalk in the first block of South Mayfield, police said. His condition stabilized.

The first reported shooting Friday wounded a man in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 24-year-old was wounded in the left shoulder about 5:30 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Stony Island, police said. His condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.