3 shot dead, 8 wounded Saturday in city gun violence: police

Three people were shot dead Saturday in Chicago and at least eight others were wounded, police said.

Since Friday evening, four people died and nine were wounded in Memorial Day weekend shootings.

Early morning Saturday, a 34-year-old was shot in the head in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Officers found Timothy Brown facedown about 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 70th Street, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Brown lived in the Marquette Park neighborhood, according to authorities. Police were conducting a homicide investigation.

Later in the evening, an 18-year-old woman was killed after someone accidentally shot her in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side, police said. The woman was shot in the chest about 9 p.m. in the 800 block of 49th Place. Witnesses told police the man was playing with the gun when it fell to the ground and discharged. The man ran away after the shooting and was not in custody, police said. The medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide details about the death.

Twenty minutes earlier, a woman was shot in the back of the head and killed in the Gresham neighborhood, according to police. The 20-year-old was walking down the street when a male walked up behind her and shot her in the head about 8:40 p.m. in the 800 block of West 76th. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Area South detectives were investigating the homicide. The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released information about the death.

Saturday’s latest nonfatal shooting wounded a man outside a gym in the West Loop. Police responded about 9:35 p.m. to reports of a disturbance caused by a group of people leaving the gym in the first block of South Clinton Street, police said. When they arrived, they found shell casings and blood outside the gym. The man, 27, ran away from the scene and was later picked up by paramedics. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to each arm and his buttocks. His condition had stabilized.

About an hour earlier, a shooting in a South Side store wounded three people. The group was inside the Washington Park store when a male walked in and began firing shots about 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East 58th Street, striking a woman and two men, according to police. The woman, 18, suffered two gunshot wounds to the leg. An-18-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper leg. All three were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions stabilized.

In the South Side’s Roseland neighborhood, a man was shoot as he stood outside. The 23-year-old was standing in the street at 6 p.m. in the 300 block of West 113th Street, when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police. He was shot in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the afternoon, a man was shot during an attempted robbery in West Pullman on the Far South Side. About 1:30 p.m., the 30-year-old was in the 11400 block of South Normal when another male walked up, pulled out a handgun and tried to rob him, according to police. When the man ran off, the attempted robber shot him in the leg. The man took himself to Roseland Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Just after dawn, a 38-year-old man was shot in Washington Park. About 7 a.m, the man was in the 5900 block of South Calumet when someone fired at him from a vehicle, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In the first reported shooting of Saturday, a man was shot in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 5:20 a.m., the 42-year-old was outside when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots in the 6100 block of West Grace Street, police said. He was shot in his chest and abdomen, and was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital.

In addition to Saturday’s gun violence, there were two shootings involving police.

Just before midnight, a sergeant was sitting in her squad car near Chicago Avenue and Noble Street in West Town when a bullet passed through the window and grazed her vest, according to police. The officer did not appear to be the intended target of the shooting. Two groups of people in cars were believed to have fired at each other nearby. The officer was taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In another police-involved shooting, a man was shot by officers when he was chased into an alley, police said. The shooting happened on the West Side shortly before 3 a.m. when officers responded to gunfire near 5243 West Ohio Street. Officers arrived and found a man on a porch who then ran from them. He ran down an alley, where officers told him to stop. The man pointed a gun at them, police said, at which point the officers shot him. The man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition was listed as serious. The two officers were taken to hospitals for observation. They had no apparent injuries.