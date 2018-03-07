Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday evening in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.
- Six people were injured when a CTA bus struck an SUV and crashed onto a sidewalk early Wednesday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- A female was struck by a CTA bus and killed Tuesday evening in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.
- Another woman was struck by a semi truck after running into traffic early Wednesday in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood.
- A man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- A 43-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
- Earlier Tuesday evening, two men and a woman were shot while walking down the street in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
