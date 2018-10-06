6 wounded in Friday gun violence

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Friday, October 3, 2018 in the 11700 block of South Throop Street in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Six people were wounded in citywide shootings in 24 hours Friday, including a man who was shot in the back while he was waiting at a red light in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old man was in a vehicle when he was shot at 10:40 p.m. in the 10000 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Hours earlier, a man was shot and another arrested in the Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood on the South Side.

At 6:45 p.m., a 46-year-old was shot while walking down a sidewalk in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, according to police.

The shooter, who fired from across the street, was taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered from him. The 46-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the morning, a man was shot in an apparent domestic-related incident the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 29-year-old was shot in the right arm about 10:30 a.m. near 100th and Wentworth, according to police. Police released few other details.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Police said a shooting Friday morning in Rogers Park did not appear to be connected to a pair of recent murders in the North Side neighborhood.

A 37-year-old man was involved in an argument with someone he knew when the person pulled out a gun and shot him in the back at 7:44 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Greenview, according to police. He was taken in serious condition to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston.

Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting “does not appear to be related to [the] serial pattern” of recent incidents in which two men were shot to death with the same gun in separate Rogers Park attacks. He said detectives have crime camera video and were receiving information from the community.

The first reported shooting Friday wounded two men in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 1:45 a.m., the men were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 11700 block of South Throop Street when someone in a silver-colored car fired shots, police said.

A 23-year-old man was struck in the head and taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

A 31-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his back and was taken to the same hospital, where his condition stabilized, according to police.

On Thursday, one person was killed and two others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago.