18 people shot — 2 fatally — since Friday evening

At least two people were killed and 16 others wounded in shooting incidents across Chicago since Friday evening at 5 p.m.

The last fatal shooting left a man dead and a woman wounded before dawn Sunday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:30 a.m., 29-year-old Juan Lopez and the 22-year-old woman were sitting in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Kedzie when someone in a dark SUV fired shots at them, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Lopez was shot in the neck and back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, authorities said. He lived in the same neighborhood where he was shot.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hip, and her condition was stabilized at the same hospital, police said. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Another fatal shooting happened Saturday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Mario Ballard, 39, was leaning into a parked vehicle when someone in a gray car fired shots at 8:34 p.m. in the 5400 block of South May, according to authorities.

Ballard, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 9:13 p.m.

Shootings in Chicago last weekend killed two people and wounded 19 others.