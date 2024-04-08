The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 8, 2024
Transportation News Chicago

Heavy traffic fails to cast shadow over eclipse travel experience: ‘It was 100% worth the trip’

A few hours after the total eclipse brought thousands of spectators to downstate Illinois, traffic remained heavy on some interstates.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Heavy traffic fails to cast shadow over eclipse travel experience: ‘It was 100% worth the trip’
Traffic after the total solar eclipse on I-57 south of Champaign, Illinois.

Traffic after the total solar eclipse on I-57 south of Champaign.

Courtesy of Tom Purdy

After viewing the spectacle that was a total solar eclipse in southern Illinois, some travelers were met with a less-incredible sight — bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The Illinois Department of Transportation estimated crowds of 100,000 to 200,000 would descend on prime viewing areas downstate ahead of the event, and told those making the trek to expect congestion.

A few hours after the eclipse reached totality in southern Illinois on Monday, IDOT said traffic remained heavy “in pockets along the length of I-57 northbound, north of Marion to Champaign, I-64 westbound west of Mt. Vernon to the Metro East St. Louis area, and all of I-24.”

Tom Purdy, 42, headed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, to Mount Vernon in southern Illinois.

He said the worst traffic heading home was south of Effingham, but overall he expected the traffic to only tack on an additional half an hour to the usual five-hour drive.

"It was 100% worth the trip," Purdy said.

He said he missed the total eclipse in 2017; he decided he would make the trip this year "one way or another," ending up in a park in Mount Vernon with a few hundred other spectators.

He said he'll be in his 60s when the next total eclipse graces North America in 2044, but he expects to make the trip again.

Jason Wright from Atlanta, Georgia, took a detour with his family to Marion on their road trip back home from a trip to St. Louis.

The trip from Marion to Atlanta was expected to take nine to 10 hours, but after a 50-mile stretch that took him three hours to get through, Wright expected the trip to take closer to 12 hours.

Despite the traffic, Wright said the experience was "spectacular."

"I don't have any regrets at this point, I'm glad we did it," Wright said. "Now, ask me at 1 o'clock this morning when I'm still an hour from home, I may think differently."

Chicago saw a partial solar eclipse, peaking at 2:07 p.m. with 94% coverage.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications encouraged spectators to take public transportation to viewing events around the city.

Next Up In News
2 women wounded in Englewood shooting
Biden pitches student loan relief in Wisconsin, then heads to Chicago for fundraiser
Chicago man released from prison after serving 11 years for a murder he did not commit
Man wounded in Auburn Gresham shooting
Nature dared not disappoint as southern Illinois experiences its second recent solar eclipse
Sky high: Solar eclipse ‘holiday’ sparks exhilaration and emotions across Chicago, southern Illinois
The Latest
Tabasco hot pepper sauce with red chili pepper, flat lay
Taste
America’s love affair with fiery flavors continues to grow
Obsessive fan bases have formed around spicy condiments like chili paste, Sriracha, harissa paste and chili crisp.
By Food Drink Life
 
Jocelyn Villa
Entertainment and Culture
Latino artists audition for casting directors in push to promote diversity on stage and screen
Participants in the open casting call in Chicago had three minutes to perform anything they wanted in front of representatives from local theater and talent agencies.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
White Sox
White Sox shut out for fourth time in 10 games, fall to 1-9 with loss to Guardians
A listless White Sox lineup held to four hits.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Duane Short, wearing a blue shirt, views the beginning of the eclipse through his eclipse glasses next to a camera and tripod set to take photos and a blooming dogwood at War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary.
Outdoors
Nature dared not disappoint as southern Illinois experiences its second recent solar eclipse
As darkness descended Monday in the path of totality, the air cooled, a bullfrog hummed a bass line, and birds of all kinds called out to mark the occasion.
By Dale Bowman
 
Environment
Sky high: Solar eclipse ‘holiday’ sparks exhilaration and emotions across Chicago, southern Illinois
With sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees, students, workers and families across Chicago took a break from their daily routines to marvel at the partial eclipse. Tinley Park resident made the trip downstate to view the total eclipse. “I don’t know how to describe it other than just the word ‘wow,’” King said.
By Kade HeatherJessica Ma, and 2 more
 