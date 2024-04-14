The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 14, 2024
White Sox Sports Columnists

If only the White Sox had what the Reds have, instead of having … nothing

Not to tell new Sox general manager Chris Getz how to do his job, but he probably should go out and find at least one superstar talent who actually can stay on the field. You know, just a thought.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE If only the White Sox had what the Reds have, instead of having … nothing
Reds White Sox Baseball

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz throws to first for the final out of the middle game of a weekend sweep of the White Sox in Chicago.

Melissa Tamez/AP Photos

You know what’s sad about baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field these days?

Well, everything.

Outside of the Oakland Coliseum, it might be the saddest place in the big leagues.

At least the smattering of fans in attendance Sunday had the decency to wait until the third inning to begin half-heartedly booing the White Sox. Or maybe they were just pacing themselves as the Reds were finishing off a weekend sweep so laughably lopsided — by a combined tally of 27-5 over three games — it was whatever sounds worse than pathetic.

It’s going to be an incredibly long season on the South Side. Unless, that is, the 2-13 Sox’ core of “stars” — Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada, Eloy Jimenez — refuses to let this team go down without a fight. What, you thought that was serious?

You know, we know and every desperately lonely vendor from the 100 level to the upper deck knows that’s not going to happen, mainly because the three Sox mentioned above are, as always, drowning in injuries. The whole scene is beyond bleak.

It’s vastly different for the young Reds, who have made only one trip to the postseason in the last 10 years but might be capable of getting there in 2024. They are a team on the upswing and one whose most talented player — 22-year-old Dominican shortstop Elly De La Cruz — manages to have his 6-5 unicorn self in the lineup and on the field every day. Must be nice.

Not to tell new Sox general manager Chris Getz how to do his job, but he probably should go out and find his own all-out sensation who runs faster than any player in the majors (De La Cruz actually shares that distinction with the Royals Bobby Witt Jr.), has the strongest non-pitching arm on the planet and hits the ball so hard, Reds great Joey Votto last year described his rookie teammate as having the best legs, arm and power of anyone he’d ever seen.

How difficult can it be to locate all that in one package? Oh, stop, that question wasn’t serious, either.

De La Cruz is less than two years removed from High-A ball and still ironing out his game — especially his defense — but his ascent into the superstar realm seems merely a matter of time. His 449-foot blast on Friday was his fourth homer in four games and came a few days after an even longer homer — as well as a wild inside-the-parker — in a win against the Brewers. And his best stat: 113 games played, each of them in the field, in 117 games total for the Reds since his call-up last June.

“That guy plays hard every single day,” veteran third baseman Jeimer Candelario said, “and he likes to play. There’s no secret about it that he wants to play every day.”

That goes for playing banged-up, too. De La Cruz spent extra time in the trainer’s room Sunday, but there was zero thought given to a day off even with a long trip to Seattle after the game for a series that starts Monday.

“To play this game the right way, you cannot be fearful,” manager David Bell said. “You have to prepare and then play all-out. As a matter of fact, I think the harder you play and the more fearless you are, it can actually be healthy. If you’re tentative or protective, it can lead to injuries. Elly plays extremely hard and has a high-revving engine, so there will be some maintenance, but it all starts with him wanting to be on the field every day no matter what it takes.”

What a concept. It’s doubtful the Sox can relate.

Three-Dot Dash

During the weekend, Getz weakly attributed fans’ “frustration” to the team’s “early-season struggles from a win-loss standpoint.”

Gee, who knew?

Also, 10 points docked for not at least acknowledging how completely done Sox fans are with chairman Jerry Reinsdorf.

Meanwhile, Tim Anderson has zero home runs and one run batted in and his new team, the Marlins, is 3-13. Why did he bother to pack a suitcase and leave again?

Boy, this NBA play-in tournament thing is confusing. Shouldn’t the Bulls-Hawks loser have to play the Celtics?

Did you hear the NHL’s Coyotes are moving to Salt Lake City? They really should consider changing their name to something that screams “Utah,” like Jazz.

It doesn’t matter how past his prime or out of contention Tiger Woods is at Masters time, CBS is going to be there to show us his every shot of every round. Someday, CBS will follow Tiger with a camera as he’s motoring in a scooter up and down the aisles of the Augusta Publix.

DePaul men’s basketball coach Chris Holtmann and athletic director DeWayne Peevy took a trip to the Masters to rub elbows with some donors. One would like to think they’ll eventually take a trip to the NCAA Tournament to rub elbows with some success.

From the quote files, Part 1: “We didn’t lose a damn thing because of [Tony La Russa],” said ex-Sox pitcher Lance Lynn, now with the Cardinals. “There’s nobody I respect more in this game than that man. I’ll always love him.”

Quote files, Part 2: “I’m not going to pick one,” said Astros first baseman Jose Abreu when asked if teammate Yordan Alvarez or ex-teammate Robert has a higher ceiling. “They’re both great human beings and both capable of doing a lot of things. I pray they both have health to not only reach my numbers but to surpass them.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Gavin Sheets doing his part to help Sox’ undermanned offense
White Sox’ offense nonexistent in 5-0 loss to Reds
White Sox’ pitching staff struggles in 11-1 loss to Reds
Chris Getz understands White Sox fans’ ‘frustration’ amid slow start
Bryan Shaw DFA’d, Justin Anderson called up from Charlotte as White Sox make 5 moves
The billionaire behind the scenes in White Sox’ stadium plan
The Latest
IMG_1823.jpeg
Columnists
The art of Lisa Edelstein: ‘Messy, imperfect, awkward, beautiful, these people’
Edelstein, a popular actor on TV, mines art from the piles of old photographs that everyone is burdened with eventually.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Chicago City Hall.
Commentary
How Chicago got buried under a mountain of pension debt
Part of the pension mess that’s emerged in the past two decades stems from state laws that made it easier for the city to underfund its pension systems.
By Ralph Martire
 
A man was fatally shot Dec. 23, 2021, in Englewood on the South Side.
Crime
Man shot to death in East Garfield Park
The 23-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of West Harrison Street when someone opened fire.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Steinmetz’s Mayller Millan (40) puts his helmet on during the game against Chicago Academy.
High School Baseball
Venezuela native Mayller Millan is at home with Steinmetz baseball team
This spring, Venezuelans also are playing at Farragut, Mather, Clemente and Kelly, among other schools, using the sport to make friends and find a sense of normalcy at a time of great change in their lives.
By Mike Clark
 
Obit Faith Ringgold. Artist Faith Ringgold poses for a portrait in front of a painted self-portrait during a press preview of her exhibition, "American People, Black Light: Faith Ringgold's Paintings of the 1960s" at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, June 19, 2013. Ringgold died Friday at her home in Englewood, N.J., at the age of 93.
Art
Faith Ringgold, pioneering Black artist and author, dies at 93
A founder in 1971 of the Where We At artists collective for Black women, Ringgold became a social activist, frequently protesting the lack of representation of Black and female artists in American museums.
By Associated Press
 