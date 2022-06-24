17-year-old boy among 3 killed, pair of 13-year-old boys among 10 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday

A 17-year-old boy was among three people killed and a pair of 13-year-old boys were among 10 wounded Thursday in shootings across Chicago.



One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Gresham on the South Side. About 9:35 p.m., a man and a woman were standing outside in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue when a male approached them and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man, 21, was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The woman, 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said. A second man, 40, went to Little Company of Mary Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the right arm, officials said. He was also listed in fair condition. Another man, 26, went to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the elbow and was in good condition, police said. Despite reports of the shooting occurring outside the 79th Street Red Line station, a spokesperson with CTA said the shooting took place near a gas station at the corner of 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue. Police confirmed the shooting wasn’t CTA-related.

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot early Thursday in Little Village on the West Side. Jose Casarrubias was standing outside in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue about 1:45 a.m. when someone stepped out of a blue SUV and opened fire, striking the boy repeatedly in the body, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A man was shot to death in Englewood on the South Side. The 23-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of West 65th Street when someone shot him in the chest, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Hours later, two 13-year-old boys were hurt in separate shootings, within minutes of each other, on the city’s West and South Sides. About 8:20 p.m. a boy was outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, police said. The boy ran home and a family member brought him to Mount Sinai, where he was listed in good condition, police said. About five minutes later, another boy was standing outside in the 1800 block of West 46th Street when someone riding in the passenger sit of a gray Chevy Impala opened fire, police said. The boy was struck in the foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery on the Near North Side. The man, 26, was standing outside in the 500 block of North State Street about 3:25 a.m. when he was approached by a male with a gun, police said. The man was shot in the wrist during a struggle after refusing to follow the male’s demands, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was in good condition, officials said.

At least seven others were wounded in citywide shootings Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was among at least 12 people wounded in shootings in Chicago Wednesday.

