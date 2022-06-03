The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
2 killed, U.S. marshal among 10 wounded by gunfire Thursday in Chicago

A U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were killed and a United States marshal was among 10 others wounded in shootings across Chicago Thursday.

  • The U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A Chicago police officer returned fire but did not strike the two suspects, who were arrested, police said in a statement. One of those suspects opened fire around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue as the U.S. marshal was serving a warrant, police said. The marshal rushed the wounded K-9 to the MedVet Chicago clinic about 3 miles east near Belmont and California avenues, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The marshal, from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford said. The dog’s condition was not released.
  • Hours later, a man was killed and a teenage boy seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in South Chicago. The pair was walking down an alley just before 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Houston Street when three males began shooting at them, police said. The man, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The boy, 17, was struck in the leg and hand, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious condition.
  • Hours earlier, two men were in the 7100 block of South Champlain Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. One man, 39, was struck in the chest and abdomen, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man, 41, was shot in the chest and taken to the same hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.
  • A man, 48, was struggling with a male over a gun in the 7000 block of South Laflin Street about 11 p.m. when the gun discharged, striking the man in the foot, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

At least six others were wounded by gunfire Thursday.

Two people were killed and five others — including a Chicago police officer — were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.

The Latest
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.
Crime
3 injured in Avalon Park crash
About 11:15 p.m., two men in a black Dodge charger were driving north in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue when they struck a man driving a white Lexus sedan.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot during a fight over a gun June 2, 2022 inside his South Side home.
Crime
Man shot during struggle over gun in Englewood home
Police say the incident appears to be domestic.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, June 3, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 
A man was killed and a teen boy wounded in a shooting June 2, 2022, in South Chicago.
News
Man killed, teen seriously hurt in South Chicago shooting
The pair was walking down an alley just before 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Houston Street when three males began shooting at them, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
2022 NBA Finals - Game One
NBA
Celtics have huge fourth, beat Warriors in Game 1 of NBA Finals
Al Horford scored 26 points and the Celtics outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third quarter. It was the most lopsided fourth quarter in NBA Finals history.
By Janie McCauley | Associated Press
 