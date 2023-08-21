39 shot, 7 fatally over weekend in Chicago

Seven people were killed and 32 others were wounded in citywide gun violence over the weekend in Chicago, 15 of them teenagers.



A passenger of a car was shot and killed Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 18-year-old was in the car just before 10 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone fired shots, striking the man in the head, cheek and abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

On Saturday, a man has died after a drive-by shooting in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side. The 34-year-old was standing on the street in the 8900 block of South Carpenter when someone in a car fired multiple shots just after 2 a.m., according to police. The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to each arm, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday in Austin on the West Side. It was the second shooting that killed a teenager in Chicago on Saturday. The boy and girl were in Galewood Park around 4 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue when someone fired shots, police said. Ashuntice Wilburn, 17, of Westmont, was shot in her buttocks and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Hours later, a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Calumet Heights on the South Side. Rajon Harshaw was shot in his head and chest just before 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Creiger Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not release additional details. The boy lived on the same block where he was shot, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A man was shot to death in his car early Sunday at a red light in River North, police said. The 24-year-old was stopped in the 800 block of North Orleans Street around 3:36 a.m. when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was shot multiple times in his body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his name.

A man was found shot to death Sunday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The man, between 30 and 40, was found around 11 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Congress Parkway with a gunshot wound on the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

On Monday, a man was killed in a shooting in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The man, 32, was standing outside in the 11600 block of South Wallace Street when someone traveling in an SUV fired shots around 12:50 a.m., police said. The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In other shootings, a man was wounded during an exchange of gunfire Friday night near the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side. The 35-year-old was arguing with someone who was in a gray sedan around 11:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Hoyne, police said. The person in the car approached the man, then they both pulled out handguns and began firing, police said. The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Minutes later, four teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a gathering in North Lawndale on the West Side. Two assailants walked up and fired shots into a crowd gathered around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place, police said. A 19-year-old man was shot six times to the left side of the body and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. So was an 18-year-old woman with a wound to the upper back. Two wounded 17-year-old boys were hospitalized in good condition, police said. One, hit in the leg and arm, was taken to Mount Sinai, and the other, shot twice in the buttocks, was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A girl was wounded in an accidental shooting in a vehicle in South Lawndale on Sunday evening, police said. About 9 p.m., in the 2700 block of West 24th Place, the girl, 11, was in a car with a woman who was driving and trying to park. The woman grabbed the gun to move it, and the gun fired, grazing the girl’s torso. The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

At least 25 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.