The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 22, 2024
Environment Chicago City Hall

Judge approves $12.25 million class-action lawsuit against Hilco for Little Village dust storm

Developer Hilco and its contractors agreed to pay the money for the 2020 botched smokestack implosion. Community group calls on Mayor Brandon Johnson to release a watchdog report on city’s “negligent” oversight.

By  Brett Chase
   
Clouds of dust spread across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded in April 2020.

A cloud of dust spread across the Little Village neighborhood when the Crawford coal plant smokestack was imploded Easter weekend 2020.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thousands of Little Village residents are eligible for payments after a federal judge approved a more than $12 million class-action settlement Monday for the botched implosion at a former coal plant that left the community blanketed in dust in 2020.

Hilco Redevelopment and its subcontractors consented to the settlement, which will thwart potential future lawsuits from those residents covered by the agreement.

Planning for the implosion of an almost 400-foot smokestack at the former Crawford power plant failed to contain a massive cloud of dust that rose when the chimney came crashing down.

One resident, Elizabeth Rodriguez, told U.S. District Judge Young B. Kim that her husband still has difficulties breathing four years after the event. She and her family were left out of the agreement because she was just outside of the agreed boundaries for payouts.

Rodriguez said she lives directly across the street from residents eligible for payments for either property damage or personal injury.

Kim told Rodriguez that although she cannot benefit from the agreement, she is not bound by the restrictions, meaning that she can individually sue the companies because she’s not part of the class action.

The Easter weekend implosion was a failure of the developer Hilco, former Mayor Lori Lightfoot said shortly after the incident. Months later, the city’s former inspector general, Joe Ferguson, also pointed to city officials overseeing the demolition, accusing them of being “negligent” and showing “incompetence” in their jobs to protect the public from harm.

The Ferguson report has never been officially released, though the Sun-Times posted it in full early last year.

Kim Wasserman, executive director of the Little Village Environmental Justice Organization, said Mayor Brandon Johnson should officially release the report and explain how any city employees involved with Crawford planning were reprimanded.

In his report, Ferguson recommended David Graham, a public health official, be disciplined for his role, including possibly being fired. Marlene Hopkins, the city’s new commissioner for the Department of Buildings, was also singled out by Ferguson for discipline.

Lightfoot declined to discipline Hopkins. Graham reportedly received a written reprimand.

Johnson’s representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment on the report or the city officials’ roles in the failure.

Hopkins was approved with unanimous City Council support last week. Council members praised the longtime city employee, including Ald. Michael Rodriguez (22nd), who represents Little Village.

More than 20,000 residents are expected to receive payouts.

“Our clients held the corporations responsible,” said Scott Rauscher, a lawyer with Loevy & Loevy who represented the residents. “It’s a great result.”

Hilco officials declined to comment.

The $12.25 million is considerably larger than penalties Hilco paid to the state or city over the incident.

Still, Wasserman said the amount is “pennies” to a large developer like Hilco.

“Many communities have been gearing up to celebrate Earth Day,” Wasserman said. “For our community, it is a continuation of the mourning.”

Toni Preckwinkle unanimously wins another term running Cook County Democratic Party
Chicago police seeking to identify person of interest in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca
Retailer Express files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, announces store closures, possible sale
Makeover of O'Hare's Terminal 3 takes off as airlines mull deal on expansion, Global Terminal
1 killed, 3 hurt in Oak Forest shooting
Kroger, Albertsons — still hoping to merge — agree to sell more stores to satisfy regulators
The Latest
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
La Voz Chicago
Asesinan a Policía de Chicago a tiros mientras robaban su automóvil en Gage Park
El agente Luis Huesca, de 30 años, regresaba a casa del trabajo sobre las 3 de la madrugada en la cuadra 3100 al oeste de 56th cuando se activó una alerta de ShotSpotter, dijo el superintendente de policía Larry Snelling. No hay ningún detenido.
By Mohammad SamraTom Schuba, and 1 more
 
Migrants_Johnson.jpg
La Voz Chicago
El Concejo Municipal aprueba $70 millones en financiación adicional para la crisis migratoria
Por 30 votos a favor y 18 en contra, el Concejo Municipal aprobó la última ronda de financiación para una crisis que ha resaltado las divisiones raciales en la ciudad.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Screenshot 2024-04-19 at 1.56.07 PM.png
La Voz Chicago
Una fiesta, un pastel... y luego un tiroteo: hermanitos siguen hospitalizados tras el tiroteo en el barrio de Las Empacadoras
Aarón Méndez, de 22 meses, sufrió daños renales y es posible que le tengan que extirpar un riñón. Su hermano mayor, Isaiah, está sedado desde que fue operado. “Estoy devastada sólo de pensar que podría haber perdido a mis dos hijos aquella noche”, declaró su madre al Sun-Times.
By David Struett and Kaitlin Washburn
 
totw04-24-24MattKopecRS.jpg
Outdoors
Sometimes you have to swim to get a turkey
Matt Kopec made sure to collect his turkey, even swimming out to retrieve it.
By Dale Bowman
 
Crime
Chicago police seeking to identify person of interest in slaying of Officer Luis Huesca
An internal alert asking police department members to help identify the male “subject” notes that he “should be considered armed and dangerous.”
By Tom Schuba
 