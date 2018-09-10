12 shot — 1 killed — Sunday in Chicago

Police investigate the scene where a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head Sunday night in the 100 block of West 119th Street. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A teenager was killed and 12 other people were wounded in shootings across Chicago over 24 hours Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed as he stood on a sidewalk in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting happened about 9:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of East 74th Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.

The last nonfatal shooting wounded a man in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:05 p.m., the 26-year-old was standing outside in the 1700 block of North Mason Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

The man was struck four times in his hip, and once in his buttocks and leg, according to police. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition.

Thirty minutes earlier, two men were wounded in a shooting in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were stopped at a red light when a dark colored Jeep pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 10:35 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Division, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 39-year-old was shot in the chest, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in critical condition.

At 10:04 p.m., a man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The man, who was about 30 years old, was found lying on the sidewalk and unresponsive at 10:04 p.m. in the 100 block of West 119th Street, according to police.

He was shot in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said. A window at a local child care center, Laughs and Giggles Children’s Academy, had been shattered by gunfire.

In other shootings:

On Saturday, 1 person was killed and 5 were wounded in shootings.