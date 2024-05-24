Sing, dance, laugh out loud, say hi to a dinosaur — enjoy these summer events with the whole family

The kids are out of school and it’s too nice out to be cooped up at home!

If you’re looking for creative ways to entertain your kids or have a family night out, check out these special events, concerts and experiences in and around Chicago.

Special Events

The National Museum of Mexican Art: This fantastic free Pilsen museum hosts family-friendly programs and events throughout the summer, in addition to an impressive collection of Mexican art. Dance the afternoon away at “Bidi Bidi Boom Boom, a Selena Tribute Dance Party "(tickets $7; June 1); encourage a healthy lifestyle at Festival del Niño (free; June 8); celebrate Pride Month with a Drag Storytime followed by cowboy hat decoration (free, registration required; June 15); or attend “Mañanas en el Museo,” a morning with activities and crafts for neurodiverse individuals (free, registration required; July 14). National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St. See nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org for more information and additional exhibits and happenings.

NASCAR Chicago: Speed into 4th of July weekend with the second annual NASCAR street race at the heart of Chicago. Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys and Lauren Alaina headline the Main Stage. July 6-7. Grant Park, north entry on E. Jackson Dr., south entry between S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and S. Columbus Dr. Kids under 12 are free on Saturday and $45 on Sunday, $150+ for adults; nascarchicago.com

The NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 at the Chicago Street Course makes its Chicago debut on in 2023. The family-friendly event returns to the lakefront in July. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Fast & Curious 5K: Exercise your body and mind at this one-of-a-kind 5K with trivia at every turn! Trivia questions curated by the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ newsrooms will be interspersed throughout the race and all ages are welcome to walk, run or jog in support of local journalism. Registrations include a race shirt, timed results and trivia results, complimentary Goose Island beer (for participants 21+), refreshments and more. July 27. Humboldt Park, enter at the corner of W. Division St. & N. California Ave. $45+; suntimes.com/events

Family Fun Fest: Kids of all ages are invited to an open house with crafts, activities, music and more. Aug. 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. CT. Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State St. See chipublib.org for additional Summer at CPL events, like Open Play Time, film screenings and storytimes, at libraries throughout the city.

Veggie Fest: This vegetarian and vegan food festival encourages a healthy lifestyle with over 27 food booths, live music, yoga, food demos, speakers, vendors and more. The Children’s Tent includes activities specifically for families, like face painting, games, crafts, music and plays and a photo booth. Plus, kids can participate in a veggie and animal-themed costume parade and a family-friendly Learn to Meditate class. Aug. 10-11. Danada South Park, Navistar Cir, Lisle. Free admission and parking. veggiefestchicago.org

Festival del Niño on June 8 at the National Museum of Mexican Art encourages a healthy and active lifestyle. National Museum of Mexican Art

Music & Shows

Wiggleworms at Gallagher Way: The Old Town School of Folk Music hosts live performances for kids every Tuesday at 10 a.m. throughout the summer. All ages are invited to dance along and stick around for movies like “Lilo & Stitch,” “Shrek,” “Peter Rabbit,” “Frozen” and more at 11 a.m. Through Sept. 24. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free; gallagherway.com

Movies at Gallagher Way: Dust off those blankets: it’s outdoor movie season! See “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “School of Rock,” “Soul,” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and more right outside Wrigley Field. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase and VIP tickets include reserved seating, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Garrett’s Popcorn and more. Through Sept. 11. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free or $33 for VIP tickets; gallagherway.com

ART on THE MART: Head to the Riverwalk for nightly projections on THE MART (formally known as Merchandise Mart). THIS IS A TEST OF SEVERANCE. can you let go? by Nora Turato is running now through June 5 from 8:30-9:30 p.m. The summer season features Omi Okun (“Ocean Water”) by British-Nigerian artist Yinka Ilori (launching June 13) and Water, Wind and Fire by American post-conceptual artist Cory Arcangel (launching July 1). From 9-10 p.m. CT on June 6-Sept. 11. THE MART, 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza. Free. artonthemart.com

Roaring Nights at Brookfield Zoo: Catch performances by The Fray and Gin Blossoms on the lawn. All ages are welcome to bring chairs or picnic blankets, dance along and enjoy bites from food trucks. A Beer Garden will also be available for patrons 21+. Proceeds from each concert benefit the zoo and conservation efforts. June 22 and July 27. Brookfield Zoo East Mall, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Tickets include entry to the zoo after 6 p.m. Children 2 and under are free. One child ticket (ages 3-12) included with each adult ticket, tickets $45-$170; brookfieldzoo.org

Grant Park Music Festival: Pack your picnic basket and catch a free concert on the lawn! Highlights for families include Young Artists Showcase performances on Fridays at 5:30 p.m., Independence Day Salute on the 4th of July and Star Wars and More: The Music of John Williams on July 19. June 12-Aug. 17. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph and citywide. Free+ for reserved seats; grantparkmusicfestival.com

Millennium Park Summer Music Series: This year’s lineup lives up to year’s past with performances by Corinne Bailey Rae, Béla Fleck, Buscabella, Yaya Bey, Protoje, Charlie Musselwhite and more. What’s more, concerts are free to attend, you can bring your own food and beverages and dancing is encouraged! July 1-Aug 8. Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph St. and Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

The Jay Pritzker Pavilion will once again be filled with the sounds of classical music this summer. | Patrick L. Pyszka/City of Chicago Patrick L. Pyszka/City of Chicago

Millennium Park Summer Film Series: Bring the popcorn and enjoy a relaxing family movie night! See “E.T.,” “Coco,” and “Wonka” with the little ones or bring your older kids and teens to “Jurassic Park,” “Barbie,” “American Fiction” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” Tuesdays, July 16-Aug. 20. Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, enter at Michigan Ave. & Washington St., Michigan Ave. & Madison St., Randolph St. or Monroe St. Free. chicago.gov

Kidzapalooza: The designated kids area at Lollapalooza Music Festival caters to youngins and families with family-friendly performers, activities and more. Headliners for this year’s festival include SZA, Blink 182, Tyler, The Creator, The Killers, Hozier, Future X Metro Boomin, Melanie Martinez, Stray Kids and Skrillex. Aug. 1-4. Grant Park, 331 E. Randolph St. Up to 2 children 8 and under are free with an adult ticket purchase with the exception of Platinum areas (children 2 and over must have a ticket to enter these areas). Adult tickets $149-$4,500; lollapalooza.com

Back to the Future: The Musical: This award-winning musical based on the classic 1985 film is sure to excite! Watch Marty McFly accidentally travel back in time when he takes a ride in scientist Doc Brown’s DeLorean time machine, complete with an original score from Grammy®-winning artists and hits from the film. Aug. 13-Sept. 1. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St. Tickets TBA; broadwayinchicago.com

CSO: Disney & Pixar’s Up in Concert: The Chicago Symphony Orchestra performs the music of “Up” to celebrate the beloved Disney and Pixar film’s 15th anniversary. The movie will be screened alongside the live performance. Aug. 17. Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets $35-$75; ravinia.org

Kidz Bop Live: The Kidz Bop Kids perform top pop hits with lyrics suitable for little ears. All are encouraged to sing and dance along at this energetic performance for and by kids. Aug. 17. Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, South Suburbs, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. Tickets $41-$269; livenation.com

Journey through the Jurassic at the Dinos Alive Immersive Experience through July 27 at the Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago. Exhibition Hub

Experiences

Museum of Ice Cream: Cool off the best way – with sweet treats and A.C.! This colorful experience includes unlimited ice cream (did someone say “Chicago dog ice cream”?), dessert-themed Putt Putt, a Sprinkle Pool and more. Open all year. Museum of Ice Cream, 435 N. Michigan Ave. Children 2 and under are free, tickets $23-$88; museumoficecream.com

Dinos Alive Immersive Experience: Journey through the Jurassic and get up close and personal with over 80 species of life-sized dinosaur replicas, from land to seas. All ages are welcome and children can play paleontologist in the “Budding Experts’’ space. Through July 27. Exhibition Hub Art Center Chicago, 2367 W. Logan Blvd. Children 3 and under are free; $17.90-$30.90; dinosaliveexhibit.com/chicago

City Mini Golf: Putt your way through 18 Chicago-themed holes, featuring icons like a Portillo’s hot dog, the Chicago Theater sign, the Willis Tower and more. Through October. City Mini Golf, Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St. Tickets $10-$12, pay age for children 4 and under, $65 for season passes; cityminigolf.com

Bobbie’s Bike Hike: Trek across Chicago on one of many tours offered by Bobbie’s Bike Hike. The Family & Food Bike Tour of Top Attractions is open to ages 1+, 4 hours in length and accessible to all fitness levels, making it the perfect option for kids and families. Sample Chicago staples like deep dish pizza and Chicago dogs and learn about Chicago’s rich history, from the North Side to downtown. Kids must be 8+ to ride their own bike. Bicycles and helmets are provided. Through Dec. 31. Bobby’s Bike Hike, 540 N. Lake Shore Dr. Tickets $69.99+; bobbysbikehike.com

Circus Vazquez: For their 55th year, the family-owned Circus Vazquez brings together an incredible cast of performers from Mexico, Columbia, Guinea, Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and the U.S. for an astonishing big top circus show. Through June 3 at Little Village, 440 W. 26 St.; June 7-24 at Woodfield Mall, 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg; and June 28-July 7 at Yorktown Center, 203 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard. Tickets $25-$85; circusvazquez.com

Chicago Children’s Museum: Swing by the Chicago Children’s Museum for stimulating activities like the Enchanted Forest in the Pritzker Playspace (through June 24), Summer Workshops in the Art Studio and Tinkering Lab (through-Sept. 2), Summer Soccer with Chicago Fire FC (June 15, June 22, July 20 & Aug. 24), the Lego® Zone (June 20, July 10 & July 23) and more! Museum admission $21; children must be accompanied by an adult and vice versa. Children and families with disabilities are also invited to join Play For All (free for first 250 registrants; June 1 and Aug. 3). Chicago Children’s Museum, 700 E. Grand Ave. See full calendar of programs at chicagochildrensmuseum.org.

Residents and tourists line the edge of Lake Michigan near Navy Pier to watch Chicago’s Fourth of July fireworks display in 2022. The extravaganza is back for another summer of nighttime fun. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, file

Navy Pier: The Pier is always bustling with things to do, especially in summer months. Highlights for families — all of which are free — include: Summer Fireworks (Wednesdays & Saturdays from through Aug. 31), the Live on the Lake! summer music series at the Navy Pier Beer Garden (Saturdays & Sundays through Sept. 29), Skyline Sessions with live music at the Wave Wall Performance Platform (Thursdays & Fridays from May 30-Aug. 30) and Pier Dance where all can learn new dance moves in City Stage Polk Bros Park (every Wednesday in June). Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. See full calendar of programs at navypier.org.

Lincoln Park Zoo: In addition to being open (and free!) year round, Lincoln Park Zoo offers fun and educational programs for all age groups. This summer, kids ages 1-5 can play at Farm-in-the-Zoo from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays (free; May 29-Aug. 28); zoo goers ages 6 and up can hangout with the penguins in their habitat at the Malott Family Penguin Encounter (tickets $70-$80; through October); members are invited to the Super Zoo Picnic (children 5 and under are free, tickets $15; June 21) and more! Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. See full calendar of programs at lpzoo.org.

Raging Waves Waterpark: Cool off, get your adrenaline pumping or kick back and relax with waterslides, tube rides, a lazy river, a wave pool, private cabanas and more. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. June 1-Sept. 2. Raging Waves Waterpark, 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. Infants 1 year and under are free, tickets $44.99+; ragingwaves.com

