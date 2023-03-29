List of Madigan tapes and more heard in the ComEd bribery trial

A federal judge presiding over the ComEd bribery trial is allowing secret recordings made of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and his allies to be released to the media after being played for jurors throughout the trial.

The trial follows the indictment of Michael McClain, Anne Paramaggiore, John Hooker and Jay Doherty — for allegedly trying to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. Federal prosecutors allege the conspiracy continued even after the public learned of the feds’ efforts in late 2018 and early 2019.

Over the last two weeks, jurors in the bribery trial have heard McClain and other players’s conversations through secret recordings.

This list will be updated as new audio and transcripts are released.

Who’s talking in the clips:

Michael J. Madigan, former Speaker of the Illinois House, held that leadership post for all but two years until between 1983 and 2021, when he gave up the gavel two months after the indictment of his close confidants. A federal grand jury then handed up a racketeering indictment against Madigan in March 2022. He is set for trial in April 2024.

Michael McClain served in the Illinois House of Representatives for about 10 years starting in 1972. He then worked as a lobbyist and consultant for ComEd. Others working for the utility purportedly called him a “double agent” because of his close ties to Madigan, whom he referred to as “our friend.”

Anne Pramaggiore served as ComEd’s CEO from March 2012 until May 2018. She then moved on to become a senior executive at an affiliate of Exelon, ComEd’s parent company, from June 2018 until October 2019.

Fidel Marquez served as ComEd’s senior vice president of external and governmental affairs from March 2012 until September 2019. Federal authorities approached him in January 2019 and he agreed to cooperate in their investigation. In September 2020, he pleaded guilty to a bribery conspiracy.

Check back here for more recordings as they are released throughout the trial, and follow along for our full Sun-Times coverage here.

ComEd Exhibit 4-T

McClain and Madigan make dinner plans

Date: April 9, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 6-T

Telephone conversation between McClain and William Cousineau

Date: April 11, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 13-T

McClain conversation with Richard Luft on doing “more assignments”

Date: April 27, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

McClain conversation with Anne Paramaggiore on her move to Exelon

Date: May 8, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

McClain conversation with Anne Paramaggiore on hiring Mike Zalewski

Date: May 16, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

McClain conversation with Fidel Marquez about hiring Mike Zalewski

Date: May 16, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 24-T

McClain brief conversation with Paul (Last Name Unknown) and Mika Baugher

Date: May 16, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 29-T

Madigan has a conversation with Daniel Montgomery

Date: May 21, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 62-T

McClain speaks with Craig Willert

Date: July 11, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 86-T

Michael Madigan, Michael McClain discuss “stupid Cullerton move”

Date recorded: Sept. 5, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 92-T

Madigan, McClain discuss moving Lang to the lobbying ‘dark side’

Date: Oct. 21, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 101-T

Madigan and McClain on McClain’s conversation with Lang

Date: Nov. 8, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 102-T

Madigan, McClain brief conversation on Lang’s plan to “bow out”

Date: Nov. 13, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 112-T

Madigan discusses leadership assignments with members of his staff

Date: Dec. 9, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 114-T

McClain talks to James Connolly about “this almighty buck.”

Date: Dec. 11, 2018

TRANSCRIPT

ComEd Exhibit 123-T

ComEd Exhibit 147-T