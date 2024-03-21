The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Politics Springfield

Pritzker heads to California to promote Illinois film industry, fundraise for convention and abortion rights

In between meetings with film and business leaders in California, Gov. J.B. Pritzker will fundraise for the Democratic National Convention Host Committee, including a reception in Los Angeles, and for abortion rights ballot initiatives in Arizona and Nevada.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
SHARE Pritzker heads to California to promote Illinois film industry, fundraise for convention and abortion rights
Gov. J.B. Pritzker

Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks during a 2022 news conference on the Near West Side to advocate for the Democratic National Committee to choose Chicago for its 2024 convention.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker leaves Sunday for a five-night economic development trip to California to promote Illinois to business and film leaders — and to raise funds for Chicago’s Democratic National Convention and two key abortion initiatives.

Pritzker, along with Illinois film officials and stakeholders, plans to meet with major studios and distributors to discuss business and film industry investment in Illinois and to tout the state's film industry tax credit, which helped rake in $700 million in film production expenditures in 2022.

He will start his trip in the San Francisco Bay area to tout the state's investments in quantum and manufacturing to business leaders, then head to Los Angeles on Monday. He returns to Chicago on Friday, according to the governor’s office.

Pritzker also plans to fundraise for the convention's Host Committee and for abortion rights ballot initiatives in Arizona and Nevada. The money raised would go directly towards the initiatives, not to Pritzker’s political advocacy group Think Big America, a Pritzker campaign spokeswoman said.

Pritzker in October launched the nonprofit to protect and expand abortion rights throughout the country, and has already contributed to efforts in Virginia, Nevada and Ohio.

The host committee is trying to raise between $80 million to $100 million for the August convention. Spokesman Natalie Edelstein would not disclose a fundraising tally, but said they are “well on their way” to that goal.

In Arizona, abortion rights groups are seeking to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would create a “fundamental right” to receive abortion care until fetal viability. Doctors would still be able to decide whether it’s needed to protect the life of the pregnant individual. And in Nevada, groups have launched an effort to place an amendment on the ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in the state’s Constitution.

Pritzker has deep ties to California. He was born in Palo Alto and frequently speaks of time spent with his late mother, then an activist and finance chair for Democratic senators and the northern California women’s chair for the Democratic Party. That meant Pritzker was frequently in rooms with Barbara Boxer, Nancy Pelosi, David Goodstein and Gloria Steinem.

His cousin Gigi Pritzker is co-founder of the film production and financing company Odd Lot Entertainment.

The governor’s office said Pritzker has no plans to meet with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, although his office reached out to let him know the Illinois governor would be visiting the state.

Newsom and Pritzker are widely viewed as potential 2028 presidential contenders, and both are key surrogates for Biden’s reelection campaign. Newsom in 2023 launched a political action committee called the "Campaign for Democracy," which is aimed at helping Democrats and focused on exposing and fighting "rising authoritarianism across the nation" ahead of the November election.

Next Up In Politics
Chicago cops facing serious discipline can take cases to arbitrator, but judge says hearings should be public
‘Just Go': Federal judge rips Rod Blagojevich while tossing ex-governor’s lawsuit
Protest groups lose appeal to march near United Center during Democratic convention
Mayor Brandon Johnson losing his savvy chief of staff after less than a year in office
Winner of Cook County state’s attorney primary may not be decided until end of the week — or later
Defiant Mayor Johnson vows to keep fighting after ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum falls short
The Latest
skuls_072215_02_55033485.jpg
Columnists
There’s another important election in April. It’s for local school councils, a force for parent empowerment
The creation of LSCs goes back to the reform movement under the late Mayor Harold Washington. In the first LSC election in 1989, over 17,000 parents, teachers and community members ran for seats. Now, many schools struggle to find enough candidates.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
The Secretary of State’s office in Deerfield.
News
Illinois driver services offices affected by nationwide ‘network outage’
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is asking people to call 800-252-8980 before going to a driver services center.
By Violet Miller
 
AIRPORTS-011223-03.jpg
Transportation
Chicago airports expect spring break travel surge
The Thursday before Easter will likely be the busiest day at Midway and O’Hare airports, the city’s Aviation Department says.
By David Struett
 
Cynthia Jones and Jody Roberts, grandparents of 14-year-old Amere Deese, share memories of the teen while outside their South Shore home Monday. Amere was one of three people killed in a shooting that Chicago police said also left one person wounded Sunday evening in a home in Chatham on the South Side.
Crime
Boy, 16, charged with killing three in Chatham shooting, including 14-year-old
Antonio Velasco, charged as an adult, faces a count of murder for each of the slain victims, as well as a count of attempted murder for a fourth person who was shot.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Sophie Sherry
 
Inspired Home Show
Columnists
Inspired Home Show, umm, inspires
As an admirer of tangible objects — they have such solidity compared to the evanescent flapping luna moths of words — I like to go to the show, whatever it’s called, to revel in bowls and cups, mops and sponges.
By Neil Steinberg
 