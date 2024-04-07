Media representatives to visit Chicago on May 22 for Democratic convention logistics briefings

More details are emerging about how the Democratic National Convention in Chicago will handle logistics for the scores of media coming to Chicago in August, with hundreds of journalists expected at a “walk-through” for news outlets May 22 at the United Center.

This is a follow up to a briefing for media last January, where more than 300 representatives from about 120 news outlets gathered at the United Center. About 15,000 members of the media are expected for the convention, Aug. 19-22. They are part of the overall 50,000 attendees, including delegates, coming to the city for the nomination of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a second term.

These briefings, known as walk-throughs, are not about pitching stories or interviews; rather it is about the nuts and bolts of setting up places for news outlets to work during the convention and learning about costs, getting quotes from contractors who will be selling services, from electrical power to renting furniture for office spaces.

These arrangements, and this is true also for the Republican convention, run from the simple and cheap — a print reporter operating solo with a laptop only needs access to an electric outlet and high-speed wireless — to complex and expensive — radio and television organizations with robust budgets building studios in United Center skyboxes and various other locations in and around the convention hall.

The Republicans hold their convention July 15-18 in Milwaukee, where former President Donald Trump will be nominated for the third time. GOP organizers will hold their second walk-through for media on Monday.

There is some drama going on regarding the press at the GOP convention. Last month, several news outlets reported that the Republican National Committee is contemplating restricting NBC’s access to the convention — in payback for dropping former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel as a contributor after her hiring triggered an uproar from show host and reporters. Their objections were not about her politics — it was over McDaniel’s role in raising doubts about Biden’s victory and encouraging election denialism, following Trump’s numerous assertions the 2020 election was rigged. She also supported Trump in the days leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters, who, encouraged by Trump, tried to overturn the election results.

The United Center, reprising its 1996 Democratic Convention role, will host the late-afternoon and evening events with delegates on the floor mainly for a series of speeches, capped with Biden accepting the nomination on the last night. Illinois delegates will get a prime floor position near the stage because Chicago is the host city.

Here are some details:

* A media pavilion will be constructed outside the United Center, a temporary structure divided into work spaces for the press. The space is free, but news outlets will have to pay for everything in it, from power to furniture to wall dividers.

* A media row will be set up — either in the pavilion or in the arena — where audio-based outlets — radio and podcasts mainly — can easily have access to delegates, elected and appointed officials, news makers, big shots, grass-root activists and the multitude of celebrities who usually attend Democratic conventions.

* Press stands in the arena will be built, to be used mainly by print and digital reporters.

* Still photographer platforms will be constructed at locations around the arena where photographers can have clear views of the action.

* There will also be a digital dark room, work space for photographers to edit their photos.

* And then there will be the broadcast stand-up locations, inside and outside United Center, intended for television outlets and available 24/7 during the convention.

THIS WEEK: Residents, businesses near United Center, McCormick Place get briefed on impact of security plans

The United Center hosts the evening events, but the McCormick Place complex will be the site of daytime meetings and briefings.

This week, representatives from the Chicago Police Department, city Office of Emergency Management and Communication, the city's Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and the Chicago 2024 Host Committee, plus the U.S. Secret Service and FBI will canvass the areas around the two sites to begin to “provide information, answer questions and gather feedback from residents and businesses that could be affected.”

On Monday, the teams will knock on doors in the area stretching from the McCormick Place complex to State Street on the west, near 21st Street on the north and 26th Street on the south.

On Thursday, the teams will canvass around the United Center, between Ashland Avenue on the east to Leavitt Street on the west, and from Van Buren Street on the south to Maypole Avenue. on the west.

