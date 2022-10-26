The truth about the SAFE-T Act, Lightfoot asks for raise and more in your Chicago news roundup
Good afternoon. Here’s the latest news you need to know in Chicago. It’s about a five-minute read that will brief you on today’s biggest stories.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high near 54 degrees. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 38. Tomorrow will also be mostly sunny with a high near 56.
Top story
Beyond the heated rhetoric about bail, what else is in the SAFE-T Act?
The SAFE-T Act has been a hot-button issue in Illinois this election season, dominating much of the conversation in the governor’s race, as well as down-ballot races.
The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early 2021.
Most of the attention has focused on a portion of the law called the “Pre-trial Fairness Act,” which eliminates cash bail starting Jan. 1. Under the new law, judges will no longer require anyone to pay money bail to get out of jail while they await their trial. Instead, judges will make decisions about who is locked up based on their offense and whether they are deemed a flight risk or a safety threat.
Several Republicans have said the changes will lead to increased crime, while some Democrats have argued the law will make courts more fair and allow them to focus on the most serious crimes. The act has been referenced in political debates, and has been the target of a misinformation campaign.
But the elimination of cash bail is only one piece of the massive SAFE-T Act. Here are three more things the bill did to change criminal justice in Illinois:
Expands services for victims of crime
Victims of crime and their families can face big financial burdens, like the loss of income and funeral costs. Advocates have long argued that a program aimed at relieving that burden, by providing money, is difficult to access, too restrictive and leaves the most vulnerable people without help. The “Crime Victims Compensation Act” makes it easier for people who’ve been harmed by crime to apply for that cash compensation.
Increases police oversight and accountability
The SAFE-T Act makes multiple changes to policing in the state, with the goal of decreasing police misconduct and violence. It will now be easier for state authorities to take officers accused of serious misconduct off the streets through a de-certification process. People will also be able to make anonymous complaints about police officers, and all law enforcement agencies will now be required to use body cameras by 2025. The law also adds restrictions on when police can use force, for example prohibiting deadly force against a person who is a threat only to themselves. Officers also now have a “duty to intervene” if another officer is using unauthorized force.
Ends so-called “prison gerrymandering”
People in prisons are currently counted as being from the Illinois electoral district where they are incarcerated — even though they can’t vote. That inflates the population in prison towns and gives them more political power, while decreasing political power in areas with high incarceration rates, such as Cook County. The “No Representation Without Population” portion of the law changes that. When creating state electoral districts, people in prison will now be counted as being from the last known address they lived at before they were incarcerated.
WBEZ’s Shannon Heffernan has more essential facts about the SAFE-T Act here.
More news you need
- Family members are struggling to make sense of how Dashawnna Threatt, a 26-year-old loving mother of two girls, was shot and killed yesterday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood. Our Sophie Sherry has more with Threatt’s family and their search for answers here.
- A federal judge today sentenced former Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. to 19 months in prison for illegally pocketing $325,000 in secret cash payments from Cinespace Chicago Film Studios. Our Jon Seidel has the full story on Coli’s conviction here.
- The city’s top watchdog says the Chicago Police Department overlooked incriminating evidence while looking into an officer’s ties to the Proud Boys and failed to consider whether he should be fired for lying to investigators. Officer Robert Bakker’s relationship with the far-right group resulted in a 120-day suspension. Our Tom Schuba has more on the watchdog’s findings here.
- Kidnapping and attempted sexual assault charges have been filed against a man accused of attacking a postal worker over the weekend in Little Village and stealing her mail truck. The 44-year-old was arrested after the U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered up to $50,000 for information and police released surveillance video.
- Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia repudiated a letter released yesterday that he signed in June, along with 29 other House progressives, urging President Joe Biden to “engage in direct talks with Russia” to end the war in Ukraine. The letter as written sparked a major uproar, prompting Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, to retract it.
- Mary Jane Theis today began her term as chief justice of the Illinois Supreme Court — succeeding Anne Burke and taking the helm at a critical time with two other seats on the court at play. Burke’s tenure as chief justice ended yesterday although she will remain on the bench until Nov. 30.
- Chicago’s mayor hasn’t gotten a pay raise since 2006 — Mayors Richard M. Daley, Rahm Emanuel and Lori Lightfoot have all been paid $216,210 a year. The catch-all “management ordinance” introduced at today’s City Council meeting and tied to Lightfoot’s $16.4 billion budget proposes tying the mayor’s future salary to the rate of inflation or 5%, whichever is less.
- And mayoral politics spilled over onto the Council floor after members resoundingly rejected Lightfoot’s attempts to appoint retiring Ald. James Cappleman as Education Committee chair, replacing former Ald. Michael Scott Jr.The failed attempt to nominate Cappleman was a rebuke to mayoral challenger Sophia King, the committee’s vice-chair, who is serving as acting chair, our Fran Spielman explains.
- The council also approved a resolution of support for the Jewish community, citing recent antisemitic comments by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. “We will not stand for this type of hate,” Ald. Debra Silverstein said.
- A $380 million railroad project on the South Side is expected to eliminate one of the most congested rail chokepoints in the Chicago area. Construction on the new rail bridge at 75th Street is expected to start this month.
A bright one
Chicago karaoke contest finalists ready to sing it out in championship round
Chicagoans who belted out songs by Björk, Queen, Chris Stapleton and other greats are in the running to win a citywide karaoke showdown.
The six finalists who will compete for the title of “Chicago’s Karaoke Champion” were announced this morning by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events).
The finalists are Jaleel Amir, 26, Grand Crossing neighborhood; Brandon Dodson, 35, Rogers Park neighborhood; Lauren “Elle Michelle” Gaines, 40, Galewood neighborhood; Rashada Dawan, 40, South Shore neighborhood; Erendira Izguerra, 29, West Lawn neighborhood; Jason E. Jackson, 45, Edgewater neighborhood.
The monthlong, citywide competition — produced by People’s Stage Karaoke and titled “Chicago Sings Karaoke” — was announced earlier this month and attracted hundreds of area amateur singers (21+over) eager to showcase their vocal chops.
The first two rounds of the competition were held at venues across the city over the past three weeks, ultimately yielding the six singers heading to the final round on Nov 6 at the Park West, 322 W. Armitage. The judges’ panel will consist of local industry professionals and celebrities.
The winner receives $5,000. And well-deserved bragging rights.
Miriam Di Nunziohas more on the competition here.
From the press box
- Where do you put yourself on the Justin Fields Belief Meter? Rick Morrissey on the Bears QB’s strong performance against the Pats.
- Bears center Lucas Patrick will go on injured reserve after hurting his toe Monday night against the Patriots.
- The Blackhawks today moved on from prospects Nicolas Beaudin and Evan Barratt, sending each of them to new teams in separate deals.
Yesterday, we asked you: What’s one issue you would like your alderperson to address in your neighborhood?
Here’s what some of you said...
“Please address the benefits that will inure to theresidents of ward 17 by taking a 10% salary increase.” — Tim Thomas
“Affordable housing.” —Thom Clark
“The constant street repairs at the Ashland/Belmont/Lincoln area that not only lead to traffic jams, the bus stops are also being constantly moved without any notice.” —Howard Moore
“We have had two vacant lots at the corner of Irving Park Rd and Cumberland for 10+ years. I wish it would be a priority to encourage development. I hate walking past, it’s such an eyesore.” — Stephanie Swieca
“Crime.” —John Schmitt
“More pedestrian-friendly crosswalks. It’s dangerous, no one wants to stop.” — Yvonne Curbis
“Police response times due to undermanned Districts. Check the average waiting call for police service requests and explain to constituents how you would resolve these issues if you’re serious about crime!” —Jay Roberts
“We need more mental health resources. More social workers. More places for these people to get nonjudgmental help.” — Jo Mann
“Find more help for the people who are homeless.” —Lucy Castro
