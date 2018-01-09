Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.
As the temperatures raised overnight in Chicago, so did the crime. It was a busy night on the city’s South and West sides, with a massive fire in Canaryville, a 6-year-old boy fatally struck by a vehicle in the same neighborhood and a home invasion on the Far South Side.
- Firefighters extinguished a massive blaze at a mattress warehouse late Monday in the South Side Canaryville neighborhood.
- Earlier Monday in Canaryville, a 6-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle after the driver ran a red light.
- A person was shot to death during an argument early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
- A 48-year-old man was shot and beaten during a home invasion early Tuesday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
- Late Monday, two Chicago Police officers were among four people hospitalized after a crash in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.
- A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Monday evening by a 58-year-old man he was trying to rob in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- Two more men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
