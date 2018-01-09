Chicago After Dark: Warehouse fire in Canaryville, home invasion | Jan. 9, 2018

Welcome to the brand-new morning article #afterdark, a roundup of crime (and more) happenings from around Chicago overnight.

As the temperatures raised overnight in Chicago, so did the crime. It was a busy night on the city’s South and West sides, with a massive fire in Canaryville, a 6-year-old boy fatally struck by a vehicle in the same neighborhood and a home invasion on the Far South Side.

ALSO CHECK OUT:

‘Divine intervention’ helped solve Brown’s Chicken Massacre, investigator says