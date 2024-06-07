Food, music, art and workouts in the park — family-friendly fests and special events offer these and more

There’s certainly no shortage of things to do, eat, drink, hear and experience in the Chicago area this summer. The sheer number of festivals and special events is impressive, and even overwhelming, so we’ve compiled a list of the not-to-be-missed.

Whether you handpick a few or hit ‘em all, you won’t be sorry you checked out these Chicago-area events and fests.

Looking for family fun? Many of Chicago’s festivals are kid-friendly, but for events, shows and concerts that cater to children, teens and families, check out our family fun guide.

Special Events

Chicago City Markets: Shop local produce, goods, plants and more at farmers markets in the Chicago area, nearly every day of the week. Visit chicagocitymarkets.us for exact dates and locations. Now through October. Citywide. Free admission.

Arbor Evenings: Set up a spot on Frost Hill at the Morton Arboretum for live music, a BYO or food truck picnic, lawn games, family fun and sunset views. Wednesday nights from 6-8 p.m., now through Aug. 21. Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Tickets free for infants 2 and under, free to $5 for children 2-17 and $10-$15 for adults; mortonarb.org

Live on the Lake! and Summer Fireworks: Head to the Navy Pier Beer Garden at the end of the Pier for free live music (and a cheeky brew) from 2-11:10 p.m., on select dates now through Sept. 29. And you might as well stick around for the Pier’s summer fireworks, on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 p.m., now through Aug. 31. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org

Fridays on Fulton: Ring in the weekend with these Friday pop-up parties, featuring art installations, performances from rising Chicago House artists and more. July 26, Aug. 30. Fulton Market. Free; starevents.com

Craft Brews at the Zoo: Attend an adults-only, after-hours evening at the zoo with over 100 craft beers and ciders! Tickets include 20 three-ounce pours, a souvenir glass, yard games, live music, access to food trucks and more. 6-10 p.m. June 15. Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. Ages 21+. Tickets $55-$65; lpzoo.org

Taste of Chicago: Try fabulous food from Chicago’s diverse culinary scene in Rogers Park (June 15; Touhy Park, 7348 N. Paulina St.); Marquette Park (July 27; 6743 S. Kedzie Ave., at the southeast corner of the Park at 71st and California); Pullman Park (Aug. 17; 11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave.) and Grant Park (Sept. 6-8; Buckingham Fountain, 301 S. Columbus Dr.). Free admission; tasteofchicago.us

Sundays on State: Join fellow Chicagoans in the Loop for this renowned block party filled with art, community, food, shopping and more. June 16 & July 14. On State St. from Lake to Adams. Free; starevents.com

Celebrate Pride Month at the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade on June 30. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times,File

Chicago Pride Parade: Wrap up Pride Month at the 53rd annual Chicago Pride Parade, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and cheering on 150 organizations who are marching for this year’s theme “Pride is Power.” June 30. Parade steps off from W. Sheridan and N. Broadway at 11 a.m. Free; pridechicago.org

Jarvis Square Family Pride Fest: After stopping by the Chicago Pride Parade, hop on the ‘L’ for this family and LGBTQ+ friendly block party, just a few stops away. All can bust a move on the dance floor and enjoy performances on the main stage and shop, and children and families can explore the kids’ area. June 30. Jarvis Square, between Greenview and the Jarvis Red Line station. Free; business.rpba.org/events

The Taste of Oak Brook: Kickstart your 4th of July celebrations with an impressive 25-minute fireworks show, great beats, local eats and more! Headliners Sixteen Candles and Modern Day Romeos will provide an upbeat soundtrack as you sip on a brew in the Beer Garden, savor yummy eats from Oak Brook favorites and soak in the festivities. Private Cabana Suites are catered and include unlimited beverages, private restrooms and VIP parking. July 3. Village Sports Core Fields, 700 Oak Brook Rd., Oak Brook. Free; parking $20-$50; Private Group Spaces and Private Cabana Suites available to reserve; oak-brook.org

ZooBrew: Sip on beers, seltzers, ciders, NA beverages and more at this 21+ Brookfield Zoo soirée. Tickets include samples, zoo entry, parking and swag. Just be sure to leave the kids at home, bring a photo ID and designate a driver (DD tickets available)! Aug. 17. Brookfield Zoo Pavilions, 8400 31st St., Brookfield. Tickets TBA; brookfieldzoo.org

World Wiffle® Ball Championship: Registration is open now through Aug. 9 to compete in the 45th World Wiffle® Ball tournament! Proceeds benefit the South Suburban Humane Society. Aug. 17-18. Crown Point Sportsplex, 1313 E. North St., Crown Point, IN. Registration fee $150; free for spectators; worldwiffleball.org

Head to West Loop’s Restaurant Row for Taste of Randolph on June 14-16. Michael Lyons

JUNE

Lincoln Square Greek Fest: Enjoy delicious Greek cuisine, plus music and dancing, shopping, church tours and a kid’s zone at this annual fest. June 7-9. Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St. $5; chicago.goarch.org

Midsommarfest: Gather ‘round the maypole for a Swedish summer solstice festival! In its 58th year, the fest will bring together over 150 vendors, live music, delicious eats and more. Highlights include making a flower crown, playing Kubb and participating in “adult summer camp” activities — new to the fest this year. Headliners include Sixteen Candles, Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute, Cecy Santana and more. June 7-9. On Clark St. from Foster to Gregory. $10 suggested donation; special packages $25-$50; andersonville.org

Old Town Art Fair: Art enthusiasts, this is the fest for you, with over 200 nationally acclaimed artists of many mediums, including painters, photographers, ceramicists, jewelers and woodworkers! Peruse fine art, tour over 50 neighborhood gardens on the Garden Walk, bop along to live music, grab a bite, do arts & crafts with the kiddos and more. June 8-9. Old Town Triangle Center, 1763 N. North Park Ave. Donation encouraged; oldtownartfair.org

Ribfest Chicago: BBQ lovers unite for this mouthwatering fest filled with over 20 food vendors, live music, a “Kids Zone,” a “Best Ribs” competition and more. And — new this year! — the fest introduces whiskey tastings to lift your spirits. June 14-16. On Lincoln Ave. between Irving Park Rd. and Berteau Ave. $10 suggested donation; $40 whiskey tastings; $50-$75 VIP packages; ribfest-chicago.com

Live music and craft beer aficionados will love Dancing in the Streets on Aug. 2-4. Courtesy West Town Chamber of Commerce

Taste of Randolph: Tickle your tastebuds at this foodie festival in West Loop’s Restaurant Row, complete with a full lineup of live music and fun. Headliners include The Beaches, Gene Farris b2b Shiba San, Local H, Justin Martin, Lucky Boys Confusion, and A-Trak b2b Lee Foss. June 14-16. On Randolph St. between Peoria St. and Racine Ave. $10 suggested donation; tasteofrandolph.org

Artists of the Wall: Returning for its 31st year on Father’s Day weekend, this fest features 160 murals across a 600-foot beach wall, music, activities for kids and more. All are welcome and encouraged to watch painters at work, set up a picnic, visit area businesses and explore the lakefront. This year’s theme is “Community Dreams.” June 15-16. Pratt Beach, 1096 W. Pratt Blvd. Free; loyolapark.org/aotw

Summerfest: Head to Milwaukee for a killer lineup, fantastic food, interactive experiences, fireworks, makers markets, family fun and more, right on Lake Michigan. Headliners include Kane Brown, Mötley Crüe, SZA, Illenium, Tyler Childers, Keith Urban, AJR, Maroon 5, Lil Uzi Vert and more. June 20-22, June 27-29 & July 4-6. American Family Insurance Amphitheater, 100 N. Harbor Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. $28+; summerfest.com

Chicago Pride Fest: Liven up Pride Month at this two-day celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with music, drag shows, a Youth Pride Space, the Proud Pet Parade, speakers, 150+ food and retail vendors and more. Headliners include JoJo Siwa, Natasha Bedingfield, Sapphira Cristál, Bob the Drag Queen, Empress Of, Amber Riley and more. June 22-23. Northalsted on Halsted St. from Addison to Grace St. $15 suggested donation; northalsted.com

Logan Square Arts Festival: Logan Square comes to life with local bands, vendors, makers, restaurants and more to benefit neighborhood nonprofits. Headliners include MJ Lenderman and The Wind, Binki, McKinley Dixon, Salami Rose Joe Louis, Phony, Khaliyah X, Ira Glass and more. June 28-30. The Monument on Logan Square at Logan Blvd., Kedzie & Milwaukee Ave. Donation optional; logansquareartsfestival.com

Stellar BBQ, beer and band lineups hit Windy City Smokeout July 11-14. Jeff Marini, File

JULY

NASCAR Chicago: Have a high-speed 4th of July weekend at the second iteration of the NASCAR Chicago racing & music festival, featuring an impressive lineup with Keith Urban, The Chainsmokers, The Black Keys, Lauren Alaina, a 40th anniversary house music showcase and more. General admission tickets include trackside views, driver appearances, concerts and access to the Chicago Food Hall and NASCAR store. Reserved Seating, Hospitality Club and Suite tickets include additional perks. July 6-7. Grant Park, north entry on E. Jackson Dr., south entry between S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and S. Columbus Dr. Kids under 12 are free-$45, $150+ for adults; nascarchicago.com

Windy City Smokeout: Infuse your weekend with the three B’s: bands, BBQ and beer! Headliners include Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum and more at this iconic country festival. July 11-14. United Center, 1901 W. Madison St. $65.95-$2,659.95; windycitysmokeout.com

Carrie Underwood is among the headliners at Windy City Smokeout 2024. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

West Fest: With a lineup curated by Empty Bottle Presents, the Bass By The Pound DJ Stage, Kid Fest, Pet Fest, local restaurants, makers, fine art and more, this West Town fest is not to be missed. July 12-14. On Chicago Ave. between Wood St. and Damen Ave. $10 suggested donation; westfestchicago.com

EEEEEATSCON: This foodie’s paradise features full-sized portions from over 20 handpicked local and national restaurants, plus conversations with Chance The Rapper, Chrissy Teigen and Common, live music and performances sprinkled throughout the weekend. July 13-14. The Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave. Children 6 and under are free; tickets $25 (excluding food & beverage); eeeeeatscon.com/chicago

Miche Fest: Chicago’s Latino Festival returns for its 6th year! Sip on a michelada while enjoying performances by Kali Uchis, Junior H, Los Angeles Azules, Luis R. Conriquez and more. July 13-14. Ages 18+. Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. Lake Shore Dr. Tickets $259-$629; michefest.live

Southport Art Fest: Peruse art across media from a selection of the country’s best artists, right down the road from Wrigley Field. Activities for kids and live music contribute to the fest’s family-friendly atmosphere. July 13-14. Wrigleyville, W. Waveland Ave. & N. Southport Ave. Free; starevents.com

Lincolnwood Fest: Nostalgics and families will love this neighborhood fest for its carnival rides and games, Classic Car Show, live music, family fun tent, beer & wine garden and more. July 25-28. Proesel Park, 6915 N. Kostner Ave., Lincolnwood. Free admission; chicagoevents.com

Wicker Park Fest: This music-centric festival celebrates its 20th anniversary with a full lineup curated by Subterranean, an Arts Area, a Community Culture stage, Kids Fest, Pet Fest, local bites, retail and more. Headliners include Jamila Woods, Superdrag, The Felice Brothers, La Luz and more. July 26-28. Milwaukee Ave. between Damen and Paulina. $10 suggested donation; wickerparkfest.com

Chinatown Summer Fair: A lion dance procession kicks off this Chinatown festival with Asian performances, kung fu demonstrations, food from Chinatown restaurants, art and gift vendors, family fun and more throughout the weekend. July 27-28. On Wentworth Ave. from Cermak Ave. to 24th Pl. Free; ccc-foundation.org

Take a road trip to Milwaukee for this year’s Irish Fest on August 15-18. Milwaukee Irish Fest

AUGUST THROUGH EARLY SEPTEMBER

Dancing in the Streets: In honor of the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, this festival focuses on live music and craft beer, with local restaurants, food trucks, retail vendors, artists and more in the Chicago Brewing District. Aug. 2-4. On Hubbard St. between Paulina St. & Wood St. $10 suggested donation; westtownchamber.org

Festa Italiana: You’ll be saying “buon appetito” at this Italian festival, laden with delicious eats, wine, music, family fun and more! Highlights include the meatball eating contest on Sunday, a pasta making class and, of course, the food. Aug. 2-4. Naper Settlement, at Webster St. & Aurora Ave. $5 for Naperville residents before 5 p.m. on Saturday & Sunday; $10 general admission; starevents.com

Sabor Fest: Tacos, tequila, music and merch — what more could you need? Get your hands on some of Chicago’s best tacos and libations (like tequila, beer and micheladas), and enjoy live dance music, local vendors and more at this Pilsen fest. Aug. 2-4. On 18th St. & Blue Island Ave. $5 suggested donation; saborfestchi.com

Retro on Roscoe: Fans of antiques and oldies will relish this retro fest, complete with throwback tunes, art, shopping, and the Antique and Classic Car and Motorcycle Show. Aug. 9-11. Roscoe Village, 2000 W. Roscoe St. Donation encouraged; starevents.com

The Air Force F-16 flies alongside the P-51 Mustang at the 2023 Chicago Air and Water Show. The lakefront extravaganza returns this year on Aug. 10-11. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Air and Water Show: It’s hard to miss Air and Water Show festivities, with planes and jets rumbling over Chicago, parachuters, divers and boat demonstrations in Lake Michigan. Stake out a spot at North Avenue Beach or Navy Pier for optimal viewing, or park yourself on a rooftop or along the lakefront. Rehearsal Aug. 9, event Aug. 10-11. North Ave. Beach and along the lakefront from Fullerton to Oak St. Free; chicago.gov

Northalsted Market Days: One of Chicago’s most highly anticipated LGBTQ+ festivals returns to Northalsted with 250+ vendors, 5 stages, drag performances, food, beverages and more. With an estimated 100,000 attendees, this fest is the place to party proudly. Lineup TBA. Aug. 10-11. On Halsted St. from Belmont to Addison. $20 suggested donation; northalsted.com

Milwaukee Irish Fest: Celebrate Celtic culture with over 35 Irish and international food options, Jameson whiskey and other adult beverages, sports, classes, family-friendly activities, over 100 musical performances and more. Aug. 15-18. Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N Harbor Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Children 12 and under and active military are free; additional discounts available for seniors and students; tickets $10-$80; irishfest.com

Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest: Attendees are invited to browse over 100 artist booths and studios, see art demonstrations, hear live music, taste local bites and craft beer and more. The festival commences with performances at the Cobble Jam and continues with an art-filled weekend. Aug. 16-18. On Morse between Wayne and Greenview and Glenwood between Pratt and Lunt. Free; glenwoodave.org

Artists bring images to life at the Chalk Howard Street Fest on Aug. 24. Rogers Park Business Alliance

Chalk Howard Street Fest: The only chalk festival in Chicago brings 2D and 3D art, entertainment, music, local food, a kids chalk area, shopping and more to Howard Street in Rogers Park. Arrive early to watch chalk art unfold or interact with impressive displays later in the day. Aug. 24. Howard St. & Ashland Ave. Free; starevents.com

West Loop Art Fest: This six-block Fulton Market fest promises an impressive array of art, shopping, crafts, live music and more for all to enjoy. Aug. 30-Sept. 1. On Fulton St. from Aberdeen St. to Peoria St. Free; starevents.com

Taste of Greektown: Delight in Mediterranean flavors, celebrate Hellenic culture and enjoy entertainment and music at the heart of Chicago’s Greek restaurant scene in the West Loop. Sept. 6-8. 315 S. Halsted St. chicagoevents.com

Evanston Folk Festival: Wrap up summer festivities with all-things folk, including music from Sierra Ferrell, Patty Griffin, Hiss Golden Messenger, Sarah Jarosz, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Madi Diaz, Gaby Moreno and more; talks with Jeff Tweedy, Ann Powers, Greg Kot, Francesca Royster, Mark Guarino and more; family fun and local food and drink options. Plus, see official after shows featuring Rufus Wainwright, Steve Earle and Deer Tick. Sept. 7-8. Dawes Park, 1700 Sheridan Rd., Evanston. Kids under 12 are free; $99.50+; evanstonfolkfestival.com

Stay active all summer with Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zumba® classes in Millennium Park (through Aug. 31). DCASE

STAY ACTIVE

Pier Fitness: Get your blood pumping with Rush Hour Cardio, a Zumba® and jazzercise-esque class from 6-7 p.m. and wind down with a refreshing Sunset Yoga flow from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Every Tuesday, through Aug. 27. City Stage Polk Bros Park, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org

Yoga in the Park: Grab your yoga mat and a water bottle! Fitness Formula Clubs hosts vinyasa-style yoga classes for the community, open to FFC members, non-members and walk-ins alike. Every Tuesday through Aug. 27 (except July 2) from 7-8 p.m. and Sunday, June 23, July 21 & Aug. 18 from 10-11 a.m. Lincoln Park, Grove 2, near the intersection of Clark and LaSalle. Free; ffc.com

Millennium Park Summer Workouts: Stick to your fitness goals on Saturday mornings with 45-minute Pilates, yoga, cardio kickboxing and Zumba® classes. Simply bring your own mat to participate. Most Saturdays from 8-11:45 a.m., through Aug. 31. Millennium Park Great Lawn, 201 E. Randolph St. Free; millenniumpark.org

HIIT and Yoga at Gallagher Way: Start your mornings off strong with free HIIT and yoga classes taught by local studios. All levels are welcome to join yoga classes, just BYO mat. HIIT classes crank up the heat with cardio and muscle building. Both classes require a fitness waiver, which you can fill out online or on site. Arrive early, bring a water bottle and dress comfortably! HIIT on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-8 a.m., Yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-8 a.m. Through Sept. 26. Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St. Free; gallagherway.com

Chicago SummerDance: All skill levels are welcome to join these free dance and movement classes across Chicago. Select dates from June 15-Sept. 8. Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. and citywide. Free; chicagosummerdance.org